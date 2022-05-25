ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Rochelle Garza takes Democratic nomination for Texas AG

By Paola Cepeda
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QQ166_0fpMC0Kk00

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville native Rochelle Garza has won the Democratic nomination in the runoff primary for Texas Attorney General.

Unofficial final results show Garza won 62% of the vote. Opponent Joe Jaworski received 38%.

Garza will be running against Incumbent Ken Paxton in November.

Texas Attorney General Paxton defeats Bush in GOP runoff

It’s been more than two decades since a Democrat has won the office of the Texas Attorney General.

Garza highlights herself as someone who “deeply understands” Texas working families and the issues they care about — especially when it comes to Texans’ grievances with the health care system.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochelle, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Brownsville, TX
Sports
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Brownsville, TX
Brownsville, TX
Government
City
Harlingen, TX
Local
Texas Elections
News Channel 25

State senator interrupts Texas governor’s news conference, calls for gun law reform

UVALDE, Texas – A state Senator interrupted Gov. Greg Abbott’s news conference Friday, calling on the state leader to call a special session to reform gun laws. Sen. Roland Guitierrez (D-District 19) made the request while Abbott and other officials were addressing the latest news on Tuesday’s shooting at a Uvalde elementary school that left 21 dead.
UVALDE, TX
KVUE

Community members divided over Texas' gun laws

AUSTIN, Texas — In the past decade, Texas has had seven mass shootings. Many are still asking the question: Is it too easy to get a gun in Texas?. Gun safety organization Everytown ranks Texas 34th in the nation for gun safety law strength. Here’s a breakdown of some...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Paxton
KSAT 12

Texas Senate Democrats call for special session to raise age to purchase gun, require universal background checks

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The Texas Senate Democratic Caucus is urging Gov. Greg Abbott to call an emergency special legislative session to consider a variety of gun restrictions and safety measures in the wake of a mass school shooting in Uvalde that left 19 children and two adults dead this week.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Attorney General#Election#Democratic#Texas Ag#Gop#Texans#Nexstar Media Inc#Kveo Tv
KHOU

Why is the NRA trying to move to Texas?

HOUSTON — Why is the NRA trying to move to Texas?. The National Rifle Association has been around for a while. It was founded in 1871 by two Civil War veterans with the original purpose of promoting marksmanship. It is so old it was formed at a time when...
TEXAS STATE
ABC13 Houston

Beto O'Rourke's interruption at Uvalde news conference was not planned, his campaign says

UVALDE, Texas -- Former Rep. Beto O'Rourke, D-Texas, interrupted a press conference from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott about the Uvalde shooting Wednesday, shouting at the current governor before being escorted from the auditorium. O'Rourke, who is running for governor, rushed the press conference stage after Abbott described the need for...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
ValleyCentral

NRA issues statement on Uvalde, plans Texas convention over weekend

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – A day after the fatal shooting of 19 elementary school children and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas, the National Rifle Association (NRA), a gun rights advocacy group, issued a statement regarding the tragic incident. The NRD offered their “deepest sympathies” to the families and victims of the Uvalde school shooting that […]
UVALDE, TX
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy