Rochelle Garza takes Democratic nomination for Texas AG
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville native Rochelle Garza has won the Democratic nomination in the runoff primary for Texas Attorney General.
Unofficial final results show Garza won 62% of the vote. Opponent Joe Jaworski received 38%.
Garza will be running against Incumbent Ken Paxton in November.Texas Attorney General Paxton defeats Bush in GOP runoff
It’s been more than two decades since a Democrat has won the office of the Texas Attorney General.
Garza highlights herself as someone who "deeply understands" Texas working families and the issues they care about — especially when it comes to Texans' grievances with the health care system.
