Report: Steelers expected to promote VP Omar Khan to GM

Khan has spent the past 20 seasons with the Steelers, helping build two Super Bowl championship teams.

The 45-year-old has spent the last five seasons as vice president.

Hired in 2001, Khan spent ten years as Pittsburgh's football operations coordinator. Khan became the Steelers' director of football administration in 2011 before another promotion to vice president in 2016.

Khan replaces Kevin Colbert, who stepped down after this year's draft. Colbert, 65, was hired as general manager in 2010 but spent 21 years with the organization in total.

The Steelers are reportedly shaping the front office around Khan already.

According to CBS Sports' Aditi Kinkhabwala, the Steelers are expected to hire Andy Weidl as assistant general manager. Weidl, a Pittsburgh native, has 24 years of NFL scouting experience with the New Orlean Saints, Miami Dolphins, and Philadelphia Eagles. He's spent the last six seasons with the Eagles and the last three as the team's vice president of player personnel.