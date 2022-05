GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Celebrate World Milk Day on June 1st by taking a tour of a Michigan dairy farm! See how dairy farmers care for their calves and cows, community and the environment while producing nutritious and delicious milk. This tour is geared towards early elementary-aged students. For more information and resources for teachers, click here.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO