The Laws of Averages Caught Up... Everywhere... We have always warned about days, or evenings, like we just saw. Baseball is a game of averages and the night before last; the Hokies blew by the averages by so much, you had to be wary of the Carolina game. It was one of those scalp itching times that you knew that the absolute perfect storm of suck was about to hit. Wow, did it.

BLACKSBURG, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO