A man accused of stealing the debit cards of two individuals in 2021 and assaulting a woman Monday could face more than 20 years in prison. Willie Wilkins, 63, was charged Friday in Racine County Circuit Court with three felony counts of personal ID theft, one felony count of substantial battery, and one misdemeanor count each of theft. If convicted, he faces up to 22 years in prison and/or up to $50,000 in fines.

RACINE COUNTY, WI ・ 21 HOURS AGO