ROANOKE, Va. – Carly Wilkes is one of the more accomplished athletes to come through Glenvar High School. Wilkes is a multisport athlete for the Highlanders — track, cross country and swimming are the three sports she has excelled at and continues to do so. Her tenacious running spirit came along in middle school and by the time she reached high school, Wilkes began to set goals.

ROANOKE, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO