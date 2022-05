BEAL CITY – The Beal City Softball team defeated Pine River in a Highland Conference doubleheader, winning 17-3 and 10-0 to mark 14 straight wins for the Aggies on Tuesday’s senior night.

The Aggies improve to 22-7 overall on the season. Beal City is set to play Sanford Meridian and Bay City Western at the Meridian Invite tournament on Saturday.