Garnett Johnson and Steven Kendrick will face-off in run-off in Augusta Mayoral Race
AUGUSTA, Georgia (WJBF) – There will be a run-off between Garnett Johnson and Steven Kendrick in the race to become Augusta’s next mayor.
With 100 precincts reporting, Johnson received 38.80% of the votes (13,848 votes) while Kendrick received 39.39 (14,058 votes).ALSO ON WJBF: 2022 Georgia Primary, Local Election Results
Marion Williams rounded out the top 3 with 8.9% of the votes (3,178 votes) while Lori Myles came in fourth with 3.54% of the votes.
The run-off between Kendrick and Johnson will take place in a few weeks.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.
Comments / 3