Augusta, GA

Garnett Johnson and Steven Kendrick will face-off in run-off in Augusta Mayoral Race

By Ashley Jones, Karlton Clay, Mary Calkins
 4 days ago

AUGUSTA, Georgia (WJBF) – There will be a run-off between Garnett Johnson and Steven Kendrick in the race to become Augusta’s next mayor.

    Garnett Johnson
    Steven Kendrick

With 100 precincts reporting, Johnson received 38.80% of the votes (13,848 votes) while Kendrick received 39.39 (14,058 votes).

Marion Williams rounded out the top 3 with 8.9% of the votes (3,178 votes) while Lori Myles came in fourth with 3.54% of the votes.

The run-off between Kendrick and Johnson will take place in a few weeks.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

