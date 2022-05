EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Students and community members protested gun violence at Emporia State University in wake of the recent school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. A group comprised of ESU faculty, high school and college students, and members of the general public; KVOE reports there were more than 50 people in attendance. Many of them shared anger and disappointment in a lack of governmental action following the Uvalde shooting and others like it in the past.

EMPORIA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO