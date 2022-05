70 year old Stephen Flood who was convicted and sentenced to 18 years in prison for the deaths of two women in his custody, is now in the custody of the South Carolina Department of Corrections after being released from the hospital. Flood was admitted to the hospital last Friday after complaining of chest pains. He was treated and released after three days. Flood was booked in the Kirkland State Prison this past Tuesday. His lawyer said during the trial last week, Flood had a heart condition but didn’t go into further details. Flood was convicted in the drowning deaths of 45 year old Wendy Newton of Shallotte, N.C. and 43 year old Nicolette Green of Myrtle Beach who both died inside of a transport van when it was overtaken by floodwaters in Marion County.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO