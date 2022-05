Tuesday was a horrific day. The news that 19 elementary school students and two adults were murdered at a rural Texas school is absolutely heartbreaking. Unfortunately, it's not surprising, because the massacre in Uvalde, Texas at the hands of an 18-year-old is just the latest in a series of mass shootings. And we are all -- as Americans, as communities, as human beings -- grappling with outrage, emotion and what we can do, because we can all do something.

UVALDE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO