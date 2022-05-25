ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

Kern County set to get its first triple digit day of the season Wednesday

By Jocelyn Sandusky
KGET
KGET
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OHXB3_0fpM6SFc00

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern county is brazing for the first triple digit day of the season with temperatures nearing 103-105 degrees on Wednesday.

A heat advisory will remain in place tomorrow until 11p.m. Stay hydrated throughout the day, and of course don’t forget to use sunscreen.

Air quality will be unhealthy tomorrow with an AQI of 119.

A cooling trend will take over for the second half of the week extending through the holiday weekend with temps back in the mid to low 80s. 90s return by Tuesday of next week.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

Memorial Day weekend cooldown has arrived

Temperatures are finally cooling down ahead of Memorial Day, as Bakersfield will see highs in the 80s over the next several days. But this won’t last long, as Bakersfield could see highs in the upper 90s by Wednesday. A wind advisory is in place for the mountains and the desert until Sunday morning at 2:00, […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Cooler temperatures coming this Memorial Day weekend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Cooler weather will continue to settle over Kern County this long holiday weekend with temperatures falling below average on Memorial Day. Strong winds are expected in our mountain and desert communities through Saturday and Sunday, with a wind advisory in place until Sunday at 11p.m. The heat will return once again by […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

First instance of West Nile virus detected in Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Public health officials have detected the first instance of West Nile virus in Kern County this year. Health officials said Friday, the virus was detected in a mosquito that was trapped and tested for the virus. There are no human cases of West Nile virus in Kern County, officials said. Kern […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

2 people wounded in stabbing at south Bakersfield shopping center

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are investigating a stabbing that left two people wounded at a shopping center Saturday night on Wible Road near Highway 99. Police were called to Wible Road near Highway 99 at around 7 p.m. for report of a stabbing. One person suffered a minor injuries to their lower body. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kern County, CA
Sports
Kern County, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Bakersfield, CA
Local
California Sports
County
Kern County, CA
KGET

Fire severely damages several Oildale businesses

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A fire has caused major damage to several Oildale businesses Saturday afternoon. Firefighters were called to State Road and Olive Drive for reports of a grass fire at around 1 p.m. A 20,000 square foot structure housing three businesses caught fire. Two were automotive businesses and the third was a bar. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Kern Public Health reports 5 new COVID deaths, 919 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 5 new COVID-19 deaths and 919 cases Friday. This brings the county’s totals to 247,229 total cases of COVID-19 among residents, 2,449 deaths, and 241,371 people have recovered from COVID-19. The county has had 664,962 negative COVID-19 tests and 247,229 positive tests, while […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Kern cooling centers to open

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — With temperatures soaring above 100 degrees, the county will begin opening cooling centers starting next week. Centers in the San Joaquin and Kern River valleys will open starting June 1 when temperatures are forecast at 105 degrees or higher, and in Frazier Park when the forecast calls for 93 degrees or […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Bakersfield National Cemetery hosts Memorial Day ceremony

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Hundreds spent their Saturday morning paying their respects to soldiers who gave their lives for the country, during a ceremony at Bakersfield National Cemetery. Saturday’s event was the first public event at the cemetery since 2019. More than 500 people were in attendance reflecting on the sacrifice. “We recognized we will […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunscreen#Aqi#Kget 17
KGET

KCSO updating Kern River death toll sign to 317 deaths

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — To remind everyone about the dangers of the Kern River, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office will be updating the death toll sign on Highway 178 on Friday. At 10 a.m. KCSO will update the sign to reflect the current death toll since they started counting in 1968. It will go from […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Magnitude 4.3 earthquake hits near Ridgecrest

RIDGECREST, Calif. (KGET) — A magnitude 4.3 earthquake may have woken up some people up early Thursday morning. It hit east of the Kern-San Bernardino County Line. The U-S Geological Survey says happened at 1:23 a.m., with the epicenter being 11 miles south of Searles Valley, and 15 miles east of Ridgecrest. The earthquake had […]
RIDGECREST, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
KGET

Body found in southwest Bakersfield: police

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are investigating after a body was found Thursday morning in southwest Bakersfield. The body was located on Gosford Road between District Boulevard and Harris Road, police said. No other details were immediately available.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Board of Supervisors votes to demolish strip mall

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Board of Supervisors has voted to demolish a strip mall in northeast Bakersfield. The small strip mall, which the county calls a “public nuisance,” is located on Alta Vista Drive just north of Columbus Street. County staff recommended the property owner pay for the building to be demolished. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Thousand Flags honors fallen soldiers for Memorial Day weekend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The annual Thousand Flags event at the Park at River Walk returned for this Memorial Day. The display of the flags is meant to honor, remember and appreciate those who gave the ultimate sacrifice in serving our country while also honoring active military and first responders. The Bakersfield Breakfast Rotary has […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man lying in roadway when struck by vehicle in SW Bakersfield: BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man already lying in the roadway at New Stine Road and Belle Terrace was struck by a vehicle and later died Saturday night, according to Bakersfield police. Emergency crews were called to New Stine Road and Belle Terrace for a report of a collision at around 8:45 p.m. A man […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

17’s Weekly Political Rundown: the biggest political news in Kern this week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — We are less than two weeks from the 2022 midterm primary election here in California, and it’s been another politically-packed week. Here is a rundown of Kern County’s political headlines this week. On Tuesday, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield) kicked off his week with a tour of Wright-Patterson Air Force […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Gov. Newsom says he tested positive for COIVD-19

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL/KGET) — Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Saturday that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms. He said that he is “grateful” that he was vaccinated and has access to treatments like Paxlovid on Twitter. Newsom tested positive after he was in Bakersfield on May 18 to receive his second […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Kern County coroner ID's woman found dead in home

The Kern County coroner's office identified a woman found dead in a home in the 3600 block of Pine Meadow Drive on May 20. Lupe Melendrez, 22, of Bakersfield, was found dead around 2:17 a.m. Deputies reported Melendrez had sustained significant injuries to her upper body. It's unknown what time...
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

KGET

17K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy