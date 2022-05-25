ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

VIDEO: Astros' Kyle Tucker Hits Three-Run Home Run in 7-3 Win Over Guardians

By Alex Murphy
FanNation Fastball
FanNation Fastball
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3puVHq_0fpM65HO00

Houston Astros outfielder Kyle Tucker delivered the big blast in Houston's 7-3 win over the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday, hitting a three-run home run, his eighth of the season.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Over the last three weeks or so, Houston Astros outfielder Kyle Tucker has struggled at the plate mightily.

In his last 15 games, Tucker is slashing .226/.339/.509 and in his last seven games, the left-handed slugger is hitting just .174 with a sub-.550 OPS.

Despite it being a recent struggle for him, Tucker seemingly righted the ship in a positive direction on Tuesday night, hitting his eighth home run of the season in a 7-3 win for the Astros over the Cleveland Guardians.

Surprisingly, coming into Tuesday's game, Tucker had yet to hit a home run at home and in his career, just 21 of his now 51 career home runs have been hit at Minute Maid Park.

Luckily, he used the home-field advantage to his advantage, hitting a 410-foot shot with an exit velocity of 104.5 MPH, the third-hardest hit ball in play in the game.

Tucker had two of the three hardest-hit balls on the night, hitting a 106.1 MPH lineout in the eighth inning.

The 410-foot blast was his fourth home run of 410 feet or more this season, which is a good sign.

As for the Astros, they were not only helped by Tucker's home run, but had a great pitching performance from starter Framber Valdez to pick them up.

Valdez threw seven innings of three-run, seven-hit baseball, striking out four Cleveland batters. The biggest blow from the Guardians was a solo home run from Jose Ramirez, his 11th of the year.

The win improved the Astros to 28-16 on the year and since the start of the 2021 season, Houston is now 7-3 against Cleveland.

Comments / 0

Related
numberfire.com

Tigers' Eric Haase out of Thursday lineup

Detroit Tigers catcher Eric Haase is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against left-hander Konnor Pilkington and the Cleveland Guardians. Tucker Barnhart is replacing Haase behind the plate and hitting eighth. numberFire’s models project Barnhart for 7.3 FanDuel points on Thursday, and he has a $2,100 salary....
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Cabrera Delivers, Guardians Lose In Walk-Off Fashion

The Cleveland Guardians headed to Detroit on Thursday to start a four-game series with their divisional opponent after wrapping up in Houston. Going into Thursday's game, the Guardians sat at 18-22. Konnor Pilkington made his second major league start of his career and didn't give the Guardians the length they...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Harold Castro sitting for Tigers on Thursday

Detroit Tigers infielder Harold Castro is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against left-hander Konnor Pilkington and the Cleveland Guardians. Castro went 3-for-4 with a pair of solo home runs in Wednesday's win over the Minnesota Twins, but he's back on the bench for Thursday's opener. Javier Baez is shifting to shortstop while Miguel Cabrera enters the lineup as the Tigers' designated hitter and No. 3 batter. Jonathan Schoop is hitting second.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Texas Sports
City
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Sports
City
Cleveland, TX
Houston, TX
Sports
FOX Sports

Guardians aim to end 3-game slide, take on the Tigers

LINE: Guardians -152, Tigers +131; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians, on a three-game losing streak, take on the Detroit Tigers. Detroit is 9-13 at home and 16-28 overall. The Tigers have an 8-21 record in games when they have given up at least one home run.
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

Tigers and Guardians meet to determine series winner

LINE: Guardians -162, Tigers +140; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers and Cleveland Guardians play on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series. Detroit is 16-29 overall and 9-14 in home games. The Tigers are 8-22 in games when they have given up a home...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Framber Valdez
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LOOK: 5-star Oregon commit Kel’el Ware goes through offseason workout with Paul George

Some of the incoming recruits for the Oregon Ducks have shown that they have some clout before coming to Eugene. Not long ago, we found out that 2023 5-star commit Mookie Cook was starring as a ‘young LeBron James’ in an upcoming film, and the highly-rated prospect also got a shoutout from the NBA mega-star after committing to Oregon as well. RelatedWhere does Dana Altman rank among the best coaches in college basketball? This weekend, we also see that 5-star center Kel’el Ware, who committed to Oregon last year, went through an offseason workout with NBA star Paul George leading up to the...
EUGENE, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Cleveland Guardians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
FanNation Fastball

FanNation Fastball

New York, NY
269
Followers
87
Post
29K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news from around MLB

 https://www.si.com/fannation/mlb/fastball/

Comments / 0

Community Policy