VIDEO: Astros' Kyle Tucker Hits Three-Run Home Run in 7-3 Win Over Guardians

Houston Astros outfielder Kyle Tucker delivered the big blast in Houston's 7-3 win over the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday, hitting a three-run home run, his eighth of the season.

Over the last three weeks or so, Houston Astros outfielder Kyle Tucker has struggled at the plate mightily.

In his last 15 games, Tucker is slashing .226/.339/.509 and in his last seven games, the left-handed slugger is hitting just .174 with a sub-.550 OPS.

Despite it being a recent struggle for him, Tucker seemingly righted the ship in a positive direction on Tuesday night, hitting his eighth home run of the season in a 7-3 win for the Astros over the Cleveland Guardians.

Surprisingly, coming into Tuesday's game, Tucker had yet to hit a home run at home and in his career, just 21 of his now 51 career home runs have been hit at Minute Maid Park.

Luckily, he used the home-field advantage to his advantage, hitting a 410-foot shot with an exit velocity of 104.5 MPH, the third-hardest hit ball in play in the game.

Tucker had two of the three hardest-hit balls on the night, hitting a 106.1 MPH lineout in the eighth inning.

The 410-foot blast was his fourth home run of 410 feet or more this season, which is a good sign.

As for the Astros, they were not only helped by Tucker's home run, but had a great pitching performance from starter Framber Valdez to pick them up.

Valdez threw seven innings of three-run, seven-hit baseball, striking out four Cleveland batters. The biggest blow from the Guardians was a solo home run from Jose Ramirez, his 11th of the year.

The win improved the Astros to 28-16 on the year and since the start of the 2021 season, Houston is now 7-3 against Cleveland.