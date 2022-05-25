Pierce County Sheriff's Department says 11-year-old did not die from school fight
TACOMA, Wash. – Officials are saying a young girl who died after an on-campus altercation did not die because of the incident....komonews.com
TACOMA, Wash. – Officials are saying a young girl who died after an on-campus altercation did not die because of the incident....komonews.com
Now they’re saying it had nothing to do with the fight! Nonetheless the fight happened and that should not be left unattended or discussed! This child died!
Comments / 3