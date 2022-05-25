Pierce County Sheriff's Department says 11-year-old did not die from school fight

PORT ANGELES – A 22-year-old man is in the hospital after falling over a cliff east of Port Angeles while trying to rescue his dog. Clallam 3 Fire Rescue was dispatched at 11:20 p.m. Thursday to 183 Twilight Beach Road, where the patient had telephoned 911 dispatch saying that he believed he broke his back and could not move his legs. The patient had gone over the cliff to check on his dog, which had also fallen.

