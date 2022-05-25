ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pierce County, WA

Pierce County Sheriff's Department says 11-year-old did not die from school fight

By KOMO News Staff
KOMO News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTACOMA, Wash. – Officials are saying a young girl who died after an on-campus altercation did not die because of the incident....

komonews.com

Comments / 3

Robin Bambaloff
4d ago

Now they’re saying it had nothing to do with the fight! Nonetheless the fight happened and that should not be left unattended or discussed! This child died!

Reply
2
Related
KOMO News

Employee shot at Everett Denny's Saturday morning, suspect arrested

EVERETT, Wash. - The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office says a suspect is in custody after they reportedly shot a Denny's employee when their group was asked to leave the restaurant. The group was asked to leave the Denny's on 128th St SW just south of Everett around 5:30 a.m. Saturday...
EVERETT, WA
KXL

Plumber Shot And Killed While Making House Call

SPANAWAY, Wash. (AP) – A man has been charged with murder after a plumber called to the man’s home south of Tacoma was shot and killed on Monday. KING-TV reports 55-year-old Jacques Dothard pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and five counts of unlawful position of a firearm on Wednesday in the Monday incident that left 40-year-old Tom Lorezca dead. Dothard is being held on a $1.5 million bond.
SPANAWAY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pierce County, WA
Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
County
Pierce County, WA
City
Tacoma, WA
q13fox.com

1 dead after a crash involving a bus in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma police responded to a deadly crash involving a bus Friday night. According to the Tacoma Police Department (TPD), at around 10:00 p.m., officers responded to the crash that happened near E. Wright Ave. and E. G St. Details about what led up to the crash are...
TACOMA, WA
KOMO News

Airsoft gun recovered after Everett schools went into lockdown

EVERETT, Wash. — Cascade High School and Evergreen Middle School went into lockdowns Friday morning after police received a report of a firearm near campus. Police say they recovered the firearm which was an airsoft gun and the lockdowns were lifted. The Everett Police Department said there is no...
EVERETT, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford Middle School#Sgt#Komo News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
thejoltnews.com

Olympia woman allegedly strikes stranger with a metal pipe

An Olympia woman was charged with a felony after allegedly attacking another woman using a metal pipe. The Thurston County Prosecuting Attorney charged April Destiny Forbes-Damaske, 34, with second-degree assault on May 24, after Olympia police arrested her on May 21 when a woman reported that she was assaulted by another female wielding a metal pipe.
OLYMPIA, WA
My Clallam County

Man goes over cliff trying to rescue his dog

PORT ANGELES – A 22-year-old man is in the hospital after falling over a cliff east of Port Angeles while trying to rescue his dog. Clallam 3 Fire Rescue was dispatched at 11:20 p.m. Thursday to 183 Twilight Beach Road, where the patient had telephoned 911 dispatch saying that he believed he broke his back and could not move his legs. The patient had gone over the cliff to check on his dog, which had also fallen.
PORT ANGELES, WA
KOMO News

Bremerton Police looking for people involved in large bar fight

BREMERTON, Wash. - Bremerton Police are asking for the public's help in identifying some people involved in a large bar fight earlier this month. According to police, officers responded to reports of 200 people fighting at a bar and reports of shots fired around 1 a.m. on May 15. Police say no one was injured and the shooters have not been identified.
BREMERTON, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

2 in custody after shooting at Everett apartment complex

Two suspects are in custody after a shooting at an apartment complex in the 11800 block of 4th Avenue West in south Everett, the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office tweeted. The sheriff’s office had originally announced that it was searching for one shooting suspect. According to the sheriff’s office,...
EVERETT, WA
KING 5

Port Orchard man has AR-15 rifle destroyed after Texas shooting

PORT ORCHARD, Wash. — A Port Orchard man says he wants his AR-15 rifle destroyed after the deadly shooting that killed 19 children and two adults in Texas. Jeff Gearhart is an avid hunter with several guns, but he said he has no need for his AR-15 anymore. He also doesn't want the gun to ever fall into the wrong hands.
PORT ORCHARD, WA
KING 5

Innocent bystander fatally shot at Spanaway gas station, deputies say

SPANAWAY, Wash. — The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department (PCSD) is investigating after a woman was shot and killed at a gas station in Spanaway Thursday night. According to PCSD spokesperson Sgt. Darren Moss, deputies responded to a gas station on the 17400 block of Pacific Avenue South around 8:50 p.m. for a report of a shooting. When deputies arrived, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound and immediately gave the woman first aid.
SPANAWAY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy