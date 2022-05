Norris P. Newton, aged 81 years, died today at 1:15 o’clock at this home in Philomath. Old age and a cancerous tumor caused him difficulty for some time and finally resulted in his death. Mr. Newton was a pioneer of Benton county, having come here while yet in his teens. Four sons and two daughters and the widow in Philomath survive him. The living brothers are G.G. Newton of Philomath, Jasper Newton of Washington; sisters—Mrs. Wm. Bohannon and Mrs. Cynthia Johnson of Corvallis, and Mrs. Keziah Rayburn of Philomath. Mr. Newton was a man well known and highly esteemed. He was a Mason and an Odd Fellow and in earlier life was active in all public affairs.

PHILOMATH, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO