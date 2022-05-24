Historic Preservation - Walking Tour

NEW YORK - Fleet Week has returned in person to New York City after a pandemic pause. CBS2's Mary Calvi spent some time on the Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum, the unofficial epicenter for many of the Fleet Week activities. But beyond Fleet Week, it's a place full of rich military history that deserves to be seen, and shared. The view from Chopper 2 offers just a hint of all that can be explored at the Intrepid. The floating museum began as an Essex first class aircraft carrier, commissioned in 1943."At that time, it was top-of-the-line technology," said Jennifer Elliott,...
Comments / 0