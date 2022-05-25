York police participate in weekly community walk

(York, PA) -- The York County Coroner says the number of homicides this year for both the city and the county will soon surpass the total number of people killed last year. Pam Gay says there were seven homicides in the county and five in the city for all of 2021. For 2022 so far, there've been eleven homicides in the city and 16 in the county. She says she's also seeing a marked increase in the number of murder-suicides.

