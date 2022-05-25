York police participate in weekly community walk

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — It’s certainly not a new problem. And it’s not a brand new solution. But now the city of York’s police department is inviting residents to advise police to “Handle With Care” — that’s the name of the registry — family members who have special needs police should know about before they respond to a call.
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Families of gun violence victims and community members came together Saturday for the second annual “Saving our Streets” event. It is dedicated to honoring those victims and their families and getting everyone involved in a solution. The issue behind this event is painful, but at times the gathering feels like a […]
Two Harrisburg city police vehicles collided in the early morning of May 27 in what one city official called an ‘accident’. A Harrisburg Bureau of Police SUV and van were involved in an incident in the area of North 10th Street and the State Street underpass, according to city communications director Matt Maisel. He called the incident an ‘accident’.
York County Coroner Pamela Gay has ruled that the death of 35-year-old man found trespassing was a homicide. Zachary Young was attacked after he was found trespassing on a property in York Wednesday night, police said. Gay announced Friday evening that the cause of death was “blunt force injuries to head”. An autopsy was performed on Friday.
(WHTM) — York City Police are investigating the death of 35-year-old Zachary Young after he was assaulted on the 200 block of W. Jackson Street by a group of individuals. When police officers were called to the scene Wednesday night just before 10:30 p.m., they spoke with the witness who originally confronted Young as a […]
MERCERSBURG, Pa. — Mercersburg police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing borough man whose mother lost contact with him in March. Jaime Jay Mickus Jr., 34, was reported missing to the Mercersburg Police Department by his concerned mother, Linda Mae Mickus, of Broadalbin, N.Y., on May 10. She last heard from him via text message on March 22, police said in a news release Friday.
STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Dauphin County say a lost child has been reunited with his parent/guardian. Steelton Borough Police say the child was found near the 300 block of Lincoln Street. He was found wearing blue sweatpants and a blue shirt that reads “Folly Beach, SC.”
YORK, Pa. — What started as a peaceful night in a York neighborhood turned out to be filled with moments of horror. "We seen a gentleman laying by the tree," one York City resident said. "He was laid out, bloody. It was just really bad, especially when you see him gasping for air twice and then...you could tell he was gone."
A teenager who is accused of "intentionally" hitting a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation employee has waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Thursday, May 26, Cumberland County district attorney's office says. The employee had suffered serious injuries after they were struck by a pickup truck on Wednesday, April 13,...
(York, PA) -- The York County Coroner says the number of homicides this year for both the city and the county will soon surpass the total number of people killed last year. Pam Gay says there were seven homicides in the county and five in the city for all of 2021. For 2022 so far, there've been eleven homicides in the city and 16 in the county. She says she's also seeing a marked increase in the number of murder-suicides.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Note: The video is from July 2019. The investigation into the disappearance of 17-year-old Tracy Kroh in 1989 took another twist this week, when testimony at a competency hearing for an 89-year-old Jackson Township man charged with burglary indicated he is a suspect in her case.
WEST CORNWALL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police are looking for an armed robber who held up a Dollar General store in West Cornwall Township, Lebanon County. The robbery happened at the Dollar General store at 2520 Quentin Road around 8:40 p.m. on May 25. Surveillance images show the robber holding...
The Lancaster County Coroner says a teenager died in a crash Friday night in Ephrata Township. According to the coroner, the crash occurred just before midnight in the area of Garden Spot and North Reading Road. The coroner identified the teen as 17-year-old Alexander Myers. The fatal crash is under...
Harrisburg and Dauphin County may repurpose a prominent, long-vacant building to serve as a facility for the city’s unhoused. The Paxton firehouse, located in Shipoke, has sat empty for years, but is now being weighed as a potential service center to support residents experiencing homelessness. According to Randie Yeager,...
A Florida man was killed when he was hit by a SUV Friday night in Red Lion. It happened on northbound Route 1 near the Route 72 interchange just before 8:30 p.m. Delaware State Police say the man was walking on the highway when he was hit by the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was not immediately released.
EAST PETERSBURG BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from East Petersburg has been arrested for assault and drug possession after a domestic altercation occurred during the morning hours of Friday, May 27. According to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department, at around 4:20 a.m. officers responded to a...
A multi-vehicle crash in I-81 led to all lanes being closed Saturday afternoon. The closure was between Route 11 and PA 641. According to Cumberland County Goodwill EMS, nine people were transported from the scene. The crash is under investigation by state police.
