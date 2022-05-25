ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, PA

York police participate in weekly community walk

By Amber Gerard
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYORK, Pa. — On Tuesday, police are still looking for suspects in several shootings...

abc27.com

York city police launch “Handle With Care” registry for special-needs residents

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — It’s certainly not a new problem. And it’s not a brand new solution. But now the city of York’s police department is inviting residents to advise police to “Handle With Care” — that’s the name of the registry — family members who have special needs police should know about before they respond to a call.
YORK, PA
abc27 News

‘Saving Our Streets’ event aims to end gun violence in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Families of gun violence victims and community members came together Saturday for the second annual “Saving our Streets” event. It is dedicated to honoring those victims and their families and getting everyone involved in a solution. The issue behind this event is painful, but at times the gathering feels like a […]
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Death of 35-year-old central Pa. man ruled a homicide

York County Coroner Pamela Gay has ruled that the death of 35-year-old man found trespassing was a homicide. Zachary Young was attacked after he was found trespassing on a property in York Wednesday night, police said. Gay announced Friday evening that the cause of death was “blunt force injuries to head”. An autopsy was performed on Friday.
YORK, PA
abc27 News

York man dies blunt force injuries following Wednesday night assault

(WHTM) — York City Police are investigating the death of 35-year-old Zachary Young after he was assaulted on the 200 block of W. Jackson Street by a group of individuals. When police officers were called to the scene Wednesday night just before 10:30 p.m., they spoke with the witness who originally confronted Young as a […]
YORK, PA
echo-pilot.com

Mercersburg man reported missing by mother, police seek public's help finding him

MERCERSBURG, Pa. — Mercersburg police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing borough man whose mother lost contact with him in March. Jaime Jay Mickus Jr., 34, was reported missing to the Mercersburg Police Department by his concerned mother, Linda Mae Mickus, of Broadalbin, N.Y., on May 10. She last heard from him via text message on March 22, police said in a news release Friday.
MERCERSBURG, PA
abc27.com

Child found alone in Dauphin County reunited with guardian

STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Dauphin County say a lost child has been reunited with his parent/guardian. Steelton Borough Police say the child was found near the 300 block of Lincoln Street. He was found wearing blue sweatpants and a blue shirt that reads “Folly Beach, SC.”
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

York City Police investigating homicide where man was beaten to death

YORK, Pa. — What started as a peaceful night in a York neighborhood turned out to be filled with moments of horror. "We seen a gentleman laying by the tree," one York City resident said. "He was laid out, bloody. It was just really bad, especially when you see him gasping for air twice and then...you could tell he was gone."
iheart.com

Homicides on Track to Break Records in York City and County

(York, PA) -- The York County Coroner says the number of homicides this year for both the city and the county will soon surpass the total number of people killed last year. Pam Gay says there were seven homicides in the county and five in the city for all of 2021. For 2022 so far, there've been eleven homicides in the city and 16 in the county. She says she's also seeing a marked increase in the number of murder-suicides.
WGAL

Teenager dies in Ephrata Township crash

The Lancaster County Coroner says a teenager died in a crash Friday night in Ephrata Township. According to the coroner, the crash occurred just before midnight in the area of Garden Spot and North Reading Road. The coroner identified the teen as 17-year-old Alexander Myers. The fatal crash is under...
EPHRATA, PA
WDEL 1150AM

DSP investigating fatal pedestrian crash

A Florida man was killed when he was hit by a SUV Friday night in Red Lion. It happened on northbound Route 1 near the Route 72 interchange just before 8:30 p.m. Delaware State Police say the man was walking on the highway when he was hit by the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was not immediately released.
RED LION, PA

