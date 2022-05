An Atmore man was arrested and charged with multiple counts of attempted murder and several other charges today, according to the Amore Police Department. Sgt. Darrell McMann said in a release that Kelvin B. Cooper, 45, of Atmore, has been charged with nine counts of attempted murder, nine counts of reckless endangerment, 10 counts of terroristic threats, one count of certain persons forbidden to possess a gun and one count of possession of a controlled substance (crack cocaine).

ATMORE, AL ・ 16 HOURS AGO