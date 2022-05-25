HS Softball: Houghton edges Ishpeming

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The U.S. Coast Guard opened its doors to community members on Friday. Along with learning more about Station Marquette, people also had the opportunity to learn about other government agencies and businesses that help the community as well. This week is National Safe Boating Week so the Coast Guard used this time to also refresh residents on ways you can stay safe on the water, especially with the summer months ahead.

MARQUETTE, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO