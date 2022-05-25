HS Softball: Houghton edges Ishpeming

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Menominee’s Brady Schultz continued his undefeated season in the high jump event clearing 6’4″ to take home first place in Thursday’s Great Northern Conference Championships. After making quite the name for himself on the hardwood, it wasn’t until recently that he...
MARQUETTE, Mich. – Northern Michigan University has named Casey Thousand as its new head women’s basketball coach. Thousand returns to the NMU sideline after serving as assistant coach from 2016-18 and associate head coach in 2018-19. For the past three seasons, Thousand has served as the head women’s basketball coach at the University of Illinois Springfield (UIS).
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) – Once inside the Cliffs Shaft Mine Museum you are set back in time to the late 17th and 18th-century mining town of Ishpeming giving museum-goers a glimpse into the lives of the people who once walked through its tunnels and beyond. “The museum tour starts...
ONTONAGON, Mich. (WJMN) – A mobile food pantry delivered by Feeding America West Michigan is scheduled to come to Ontonagon next month. The pantry will take place on Thursday, June 16, 2022 at 12 p.m. at Ontonagon Village Fire Hall located at 315 River Street in Ontonagon. The mobile...
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) — City of Marquette Beaches will reopen Sunday after closing due to inclement weather. Lifeguards will resume normal hours starting at 11 a.m. Sunday. For beach status updates, continue following UPMatters.com or check out the City of Marquette website.
CHOCOLAY TWP, Mich. (WJMN) – The Chocolay Township Police are seeking your assistance in locating a missing juvenile. Joslyn Voakes is 5’03” and 115 lbs. She was last seen wearing a beige and white hoodie, blue jeans, white shoes, and a blue Nike backpack. Voakes last known location was Bothwell Middle School on Friday, May 27.
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The U.S. Coast Guard opened its doors to community members on Friday. Along with learning more about Station Marquette, people also had the opportunity to learn about other government agencies and businesses that help the community as well. This week is National Safe Boating Week so the Coast Guard used this time to also refresh residents on ways you can stay safe on the water, especially with the summer months ahead.
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) — A homeowner was treated for smoke inhalation and minor burns following a kitchen fire early Saturday morning in Marquette, according to the city fire department. Firefighters arrived at 2005 Neidhart just after midnight Saturday where they saw some smoke coming from the home. A resident...
STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE, MI 351 PM EDT THU MAY 26 2022 /251 PM CDT THU MAY 26 2022/ TONIGHT...MOSTLY CLOUDY. A FEW SHOWERS IN THE EVENING. PATCHY FOG. LOWS 40 TO 46. FRIDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY THEN CLEARING. HIGHS 60 TO 68. FRIDAY NIGHT...MOSTLY CLEAR. LOWS 40 TO 46. SATURDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS. HIGHS 66 TO 72. SATURDAY NIGHT...MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS. LOWS 48 TO 54. SUNDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS. HIGHS 72 TO 78. MEMORIAL DAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 54 TO 60 EXCEPT 60 TO 66 INTERIOR WEST. HIGHS IN THE MID 80S. TUESDAY...PARTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 60 TO 66. HIGHS IN THE MID 80S.
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Fire Station Cannabsi Co. has revealed the phase one lineup for its first ever Camp Cannabis music festival this fall. Over 30 performers have been confirmed, including headliners The Floozies, Asher Roth, Afroman, and comedian Nimesh Patel. “We’re so excited to share this lineup,”...
IRON RIVER AND KINGSFORD, Mich. (WJMN) – The Dickinson-Iron District Health Department (DIDHD) announced Friday that the first cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) have been confirmed in two bald eagles, one of which is from Dickinson County while the other is from Iron County. No human illness has been associated with the detection at this time.
MARINETTE, Wisc. (WJMN) – The Marinette County Sheriff’s Office says it is working to memorialize the name of an officer who died while on duty 93 years ago. In a Facebook post from Wednesday, the sheriff’s office says it recently learned of the death of Officer Joseph T. Gaber, a “motorcycle ‘Traffic Officer'”. Officer Gaber was killed while on duty in the evening of May 10, 1929 in the Town of Niagara.
