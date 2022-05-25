ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

'FBI' season finale pulled after Texas deadly shooting

WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36aLaD_0fpM49si00
TV-FBI This image released by CBS shows Jeremy Sisto as Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine and Zeeko Zaki as Special Agent Omar Adom "OA" Zidan in a scene from the season finale of the series "FBI." CBS has pulled the season finale episode after a deadly elementary school shooting in Texas. (David M. Russell/CBS via AP) (David M. Russell)

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — CBS pulled the season finale of “FBI” after a deadly elementary school shooting in Texas.

The network said Tuesday that it will not air the show's season four finale titled "Prodigal Son." The decision was made by CBS after a gunman killed at least 19 students at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. Authorities said the gunman also killed two adults.

The finale’s storyline involved a suspected student’s participation in a deadly robbery. It’s unclear whether the episode will air in the future.

The synopsis reads: “As the team investigates a deadly robbery that garnered a cache of automatic weapons for the killers, they discover one of the perps is a classmate of Jubal’s son, who is reluctant to cooperate.”

The network re-aired the show's 12th episode “Under Pressure” in place of the season finale.

Apple TV+ also canceled a red carpet event for its season two of its show “Physical,” which stars Rose Byrne, because of the shooting.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

Official: Girl told 911 'send the police now' as cops waited

UVALDE, Texas — (AP) — Students trapped inside a classroom with a gunman repeatedly called 911 during this week's attack on a Texas elementary school, including one who pleaded, "Please send the police now," as officers waited more than an hour to breach the classroom after following the gunman into the building, authorities said Friday.
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Uvalde, TX
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
WPXI Pittsburgh

After Texas shooting, schools around US boost security

In the aftermath of the elementary school massacre in Uvalde, Texas, schools around the U.S. have brought in additional security staff and restricted visitors as they deal with a new rash of copycat threats. For some families and educators it all has added to uneasiness in the wake of the...
UVALDE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rose Byrne
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#School Shooting#Cbs#Violent Crime#Ap#Robb Elementary School#Apple Tv#The Associated Press
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
86K+
Followers
109K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy