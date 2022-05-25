Tannehill building relationship with rookie Willis after mentor comment

NASHVILLE – Just days after the Titans drafted Malik Willis to be their quarterback of the future, the Titans QB of the present found himself the center of controversy.

Ryan Tannehill taking plenty of heat for saying it was not his job to mentor the rookie Willis.

A few weeks later and for the first time, both Tannehill and Willis on the field, together, in Nashville as the Titans started organized team activities Tuesday.

Tannehill somewhat apologizing, saying he meant no disrespect to Willis but was disappointed that his comments were blown out of proportion.

Tannehill says he has no issues with Willis and vice versa.

“As soon as it blew up. I reached out to him and said, Hey, I’m going to be a great teammate to you. I’m going to support you,” Tannehill said. “He’s been good, and he was great with it throughout the whole time. As soon as I reached out to him, he’s like, yeah, I can’t believe that it’s, it’s blowing into this.”

Tannehill and Willis have started to work well, both on and off the field.

“We’ve been in constant communication since he was drafted, you know, through the madness that ensued. Really just kind of disappointed in how things got spun and twisted a little bit. I pride myself on being a great teammate.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.