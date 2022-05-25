W.Va. High School Baseball: Hurricane off and running in AAA regional

BETSY LANE, Ky. (WCHS) — The issue of school dropouts is a problem across the country, but in Floyd County, Kentucky, they believe they have a solution. Normally students at Betsy Lane Elementary School in Floyd County would be quiet in the hallways, but Friday afternoon teachers and administrators were making an exception. That's because for the first time the school is taking part in Senior Walk, an event where graduating seniors at Betsy Lane High School put on their caps and gowns and march the hallways of the school to the cheers and support of younger students.

FLOYD COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO