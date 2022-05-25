Larimer County’s COVID-19 risk level rises from low to medium

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Boulder County has moved into high COVID-19 community levels. The move from medium to high is based on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention metrics. That means that COVID cases are on the rise in that community and the strain on hospitals and health care facilities in Boulder County is rising. The weekly metrics released by the CDC show the case rate in Boulder County is 318.5 per 100,000 population, new COVID-19 hospital admissions are at 10.6 per 100,000 population and staffed inpatient beds in use by COVID-positive individuals is at 1.9%. Boulder County urges everyone to take “enhanced prevention measures and be aware of their own risk factors for contracting the disease. People at high risk for severe disease or who have close contact with someone who is should take additional precautions.” The county also urged everyone to get vaccinated and wear masks indoors while in public, regardless of vaccination status, and urged regular testing for COVID-19. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reported more than 2,200 new cases of COVID on Friday. The 7-day testing positivity rate is more than 10%. For more tips on how to consider your risk for contracting the disease, visit boco.org/COVIDrisk.

BOULDER COUNTY, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO