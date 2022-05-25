ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larimer County, CO

Larimer County’s COVID-19 risk level rises from low to medium

By KFKA News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOVID-19 cases are rising in Larimer County. Weekly cases rates have risen to 234 per 100,000...

CBS Denver

Boulder County Moves Into ‘High Level’ For COVID Cases

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Boulder County has moved into high COVID-19 community levels. The move from medium to high is based on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention metrics. That means that COVID cases are on the rise in that community and the strain on hospitals and health care facilities in Boulder County is rising. The weekly metrics released by the CDC show the case rate in Boulder County is 318.5 per 100,000 population, new COVID-19 hospital admissions are at 10.6 per 100,000 population and staffed inpatient beds in use by COVID-positive individuals is at 1.9%. Boulder County urges everyone to take “enhanced prevention measures and be aware of their own risk factors for contracting the disease. People at high risk for severe disease or who have close contact with someone who is should take additional precautions.” The county also urged everyone to get vaccinated and wear masks indoors while in public, regardless of vaccination status, and urged regular testing for COVID-19. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reported more than 2,200 new cases of COVID on Friday. The 7-day testing positivity rate is more than 10%. For more tips on how to consider your risk for contracting the disease, visit boco.org/COVIDrisk.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
The Denver Gazette

Intertwined and overshadowed by fentanyl, meth takes deadly toll on Colorado

There was perhaps no one subject that drew more debate and scrutiny at the State Capitol this year than how to address fentanyl use in Colorado. Four legislative committees heard more than 20 hours of public testimony and considered scores of amendments in an effort to curb what one lawmaker called a "tsunami of death." Police and prosecutors from every corner of the state weighed in, as did Gov. Jared Polis and Attorney General Phil Weiser.
COLORADO STATE
Severance Town Council resigns to take water district leadership role

A Severance Town Council member has resigned after being named president of the North Weld County Water District. In announcing his resignation, BizWest reports Tad Stout said there’s no way he can legally retain both positions. His resignation given last week was effective immediately. Stout was first elected to Severance Town Council in 2018 when he was appointed to fill a vacancy. Read more at: https://bizwest.com/
SEVERANCE, CO
arkvalleyvoice.com

Colorado’s Boreal Toads are in Trouble and Need Our Help

Your Invitation to Join Team Toad: Help Monitor Boreal Toad Habitat with the Denver Zoo. Colorado’s boreal toads need our help if they’re going to survive. To prevent boreal toad populations from completely disappearing, the Denver Zoo is using their animal care expertise to breed these native amphibians at Denver Zoo and then release the tadpoles into the wild. This will also give wild populations more of a chance to build genetic resistance to the chytrid fungus.
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Authorities Respond To Area Where Hiker Spotted Mountain Lion On Lookout Mountain

By Anna Maria Basquez (CBS4) – Wildlife authorities were on the trails in the Golden area Saturday after a mountain lion was spotted by a hiker with a dog on a trail on Lookout Mountain. Dispatch reports just after 10:30 a.m. stated someone walking a dog was stopped by a mountain lion taking notice of them and then continuing on its way up a trail. The party reportedly asked officers by phone what to do to prevent an attack. The mountain lion sighting took place at 1678 Lookout Mountain Road, state parks officials confirmed. The area is in the Windy Saddle Park, a...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
Axios Denver

Colorado never funded its school safety task force — until now

Months after the deadly shooting at STEM School Highlands Ranch in 2019, a state audit revealed that Colorado's $100 million, two-decade effort to improve school safety was haphazard and showed little evidence of making schools safer.What happened: The next year, Colorado lawmakers created a new task force with public safety leaders to better coordinate the state's response, given its deadly history."We're in a scary time in society right now, and we have to take school safety incredibly seriously … to ensure we don't ever have [a shooting] here again," state Rep. Dafna Michaelson Jenet, a bill sponsor, told Axios Denver.Yes,...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Rabies Found In Bat At Jefferson County Park

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Jefferson County Public Health officials are warning people of rabid bat found at a park in Littleton. (credit: Jefferson County Public Health) The bat was collected at Blue Heron Park and tested positive for rabies. It’s the first bat to test positive in 2022. Health officials remind people to avoid contact with wild animals and to not let pets roam free. They also urge pet owners to make sure their cats, dogs, ferrets, and livestock are all up to date on their rabies vaccination. If you or your pet is scratched or bitten by a wild animal, you’re urged cover all exposed skin before cleaning the wound and then call your doctor or veterinarian.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Inspection Of Iconic DIA Roof Reveals ‘Critical’ Issues: ‘There Is Concern Of Failure’ With Some Cables

DENVER (CBS4) – An inspection of the celebrated tented roof over Denver International Airport in late 2021 revealed “critical” issues in some of the cables supporting the roof. Inspectors say some steel cables were “overloaded” and others were at risk of failure. “There is concern of failure in the 20 more severe cases,” wrote the inspectors. “Though we cannot say how soon a failure may happen, we do not recommend on waiting on replacement of these cables.” (credit: CBS) The report was delivered to airport managers Jan. 7, according to a CBS4 Investigation. Nearly five months later, DIA officials acknowledged “critical” repairs urged by...
DENVER, CO
cpr.org

Avelo Airlines suspends flights to and from Northern Colorado

Low-cost carrier Avelo Airlines will suspend flights out of Northern Colorado Regional Airport to Burbank, CA. and Las Vegas, NV. The carrier said the service suspension was due to rising fuel and other operational costs, according to a statement from the City of Loveland. Flights to and from Las Vegas...
LOVELAND, CO
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Colorado’s New Denver Area Code Spells Out Something Hilarious

Colorado is adding a new three-digit area code to the Denver Metro area to join 303 and 720 next month, and it actually spells out something quite humorous. If you're from the Denver area or just north of there, you likely remember when we were a seven-digit phone number area. Then back in 1998, we went from all Denver numbers starting with the 303 area code, to new Denver numbers starting with a 720 area code.
DENVER, CO
Matt Whittaker

Feds approve energy transmission line that will run through Colorado

Wind turbines in Medicine Bow, Wyoming, in May 2012.Tony Webster/Flickr. (Moffat County, Colo.) The White House on Thursday said it gave the greenlight for construction of a 416-mile electricity transmission line that will run through northwestern Colorado and could increase power reliability in the state even though it won't directly serve households or businesses here.
COLORADO STATE

