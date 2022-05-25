ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steeler’s QB battle between Trubisky & Pickett begins

By Ryan Risky
 4 days ago

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — Change is in the air at the Steelers practice facility this spring. Kevin Colbert is exiting as GM and Ben Roethlisberger retired, and it’s fair to say it’s a new era in the Steel City. That era in a round-about way as OTA’s begin in Pittsburgh.

It’s a new look under center for the first time in nearly two decades for the black and gold after Ben Roethlisberger hangs it up following an 18-year hall of fame career. For now, it’s offseason acquisition Mitchell Trubisky, first round pick Kenny Pickett and the veteran Mason Rudolph battling it out in the quarterback room here in Pittsburgh.

“I feel very comfortable. I think the staff and the guys around have just done a great job being in the books, studying, picking it up really quickly, I feel very comfortable with it,” said Trubisky. “We’ve kinda installed through everything and then we’re gonna go through and find out what fits us as an offense, me specifically.”

“The repetitions are not up to me,” said Rudolph. “Whatever coach Sullivan and Canada and Mike Tomlin wanna divvy out to me, I’m gonna make the most of and ya know move onto the next day.”

For the Steelers to return to form where they want to be on defense, it all starts up front and that starts with the hopeful return of defensive lineman Stephon Tuitt and getting guys like Tyson Alualu back from injury from a year ago.

“I’m not counting my sheep right now, like my guys will be here,” Heyward said. “Ya know, it’s really early, like I’ve never had full attendance at an OTA’s and I don’t expect it.”

“Whether it’s you know vets or young guys I think they can always learn and watch,” Alualu said. “But ya know when you’re away from the game for so long it kinda shows you how much you miss it and more than anything it’s the camaraderie of being around the guys and ya know I missed that, and it just felt great to be here.”



