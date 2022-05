A staged reading of Seeking, a new play by the Art Prevails Project founder Darius Daughtry, is presented in the Abdo New River Room at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts on Saturday July 23 at 4 and 6 p.m. and Sunday, July 24 at 6 p.m. Seeking follows...

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO