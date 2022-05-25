ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greeley drug kingpin sentenced to 120 years in prison

Cover picture for the articleA drug kingpin from Greeley will die behind bars following a drug conviction. Luke Braziel, 49, was sentenced to...

Luke Braziel Sentenced For Role In 2019 Drug Ring

GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) – Luke Braziel was sentenced to 120 years in prison a month after he was found guilty for his role in a major drug ring in 2019. Braziel was convicted last month of 16 drug charges for his involvement in the drug trafficking operation. (credit: Weld District Attorney) The Weld County Drug Task Force started a wiretap investigation into the drug operation in fall 2019. During the investigation, Braziel distributed 14 pounds of methamphetamine and heroin into the community within a month. In addition to the Weld County Drug Task Force unit, the gang unit with Greeley Police Department also investigated the operation. Chief Deputy District Attorney Michael Pirraglia and Deputy District Attorney Patrick Roche prosecuted this case. Braziel was sentenced on Monday.
GREELEY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Trafficking#Kingpin#Prison#Heroin#The Greeley Tribune#Greeley Police#Greeley Tribune
