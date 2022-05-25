Greeley drug kingpin sentenced to 120 years in prison

A Loveland man arrested in connection with a massive drug-ring bust will head to trial this fall. Bray Pike pleaded not guilty to 10 felonies, including drug counts, money laundering, and racketeering charges. He was among 10 men, four of which were from Loveland, arrested around this time last year in a bust that netted thousands of fentanyl pills and 12 lbs. of meth across properties in Loveland, Fort Collins, and Longmont. According to the Loveland Reporter-Herald, Pike’s not guilty plea comes after he rejected a plea deal that would have sent him away for at least 20 years. The plea deal remains on the table for now. Read up on the case at https://www.the Loveland Reporter Herald/.

