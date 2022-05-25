David Clark tops another sitting representative for House 100 primary win

David Clark

Rep. David Clark, R-Sugar Hill, came out on top in this race between two sitting representatives for the newly redrawn House 100 seat. The seat was left open as incumbent Rep. Dewey McClain, D-Lilburn, was drawn into District 109.

Who is he: Clark is a small business owner and served as House District 98 representative for eight years.

How he reacted: “This isn’t a David Clark win. This is a people’s win against the machine, letting the establishment know they can’t buy a seat. It’s not for sale.”

On the issues: Clark believes the state should focus on more permanent tax relief rather than gimmicky tax rebates. He believes regulations should be cut or eased to fuel more competition among health care companies.

What’s next: Clark will face Democrat Louisa Jackson in the Nov. 8 election.