ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sewickley, PA

Pizza Roma in Sewickley closes its doors for good after 38 years

By Michael DiVittorio
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeople who want to own a piece of Sewickley pizza history can do so via an online auction. Pizza Roma in Sewickley closed its door for good Saturday after 38 years of making pizza and memories. Its beer taps, tables, plates, coolers, equipment and everything down to framed baseball...

triblive.com

Comments / 2

Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

In brief: News from Kennywood, McCandless

A special presentation about the old West View Park will be given at the McCandless/Northern Allegheny Heritage Center on 830 Aufman Lane at 7 p.m. June 14. Mike Funyak, author of the new book “West View Park: The Story of the T.M. Harton Company,” will discuss his book and the history of the late, great amusement park.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

'Riverfront Revival' to offer food, music, prayer in Tarentum's Riverview Memorial Park

A Pentecostal preacher and a Brackenridge church are teaming up to put love into the community with a food giveaway Wednesday where everyone is invited. “That’s it. That’s the whole mission — just to let people know they are loved and there is a place for them,” said Chris Cugini, a Fox Chapel Area graduate who later attended the Northeast Ministry School in Hampton.
TARENTUM, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

TribLive Taste Test: Cookies from Crumbl

Dessert for the Memorial Day barbecue is a must. And while we’d never say anything is better than our grandmother’s chocolate chip cookies, this year we’re going to see if the Crumbl cookie chain can give Granny a run for her money. We snagged a four-pack from...
MONROEVILLE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Butler Rib and Music Festival is underway

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Great food and live music are just some of the things you can enjoy at the Butler Rib and Music Festival.The festival is taking place all weekend long at the Butler Farm show grounds.The event brings nationally-known rib masters to Butler County.Tickets are $7 and parking is just $5.Today's festivities run from noon until ten o'clock tonight.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
City
Sewickley, PA
State
California State
City
California, PA
City
North Hills, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Restaurants
Local
Pennsylvania Food & Drinks
wtae.com

Nemacolin celebrates 35th anniversary

FARMINGTON, Pa. — Let the summer begin at one of Pennsylvania's most popular getaway spots. What's happening at Nemacolin this summer? Click the video player above to watch. There's a weekend full of activities happening at Nemacolin this Memorial Day weekend. The resort is also celebrating its 35th anniversary.
FARMINGTON, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Fawn stops by for quick tour of North Huntingdon counter-top supplier

There are plenty of job openings in the local economy right now, but Vangura Surfacing Products in North Huntingdon doesn’t really have many positions open for an applicant without opposable thumbs. So when a fawn wandered through an open bay door Friday morning, shop supervisor Russell Shirley knew it...
NORTH HUNTINGDON, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pizzeria#Food Drink#Pizza Roma#Hostetterauctioneers Com#The Pizza Roma Restaurant
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

In brief: News from Blawnox, Fox Chapel and Sharpsburg

The Best of Blawnox is hosting its first annual Spring Art Fling from noon to 3 p.m. on June 4. Meander down the Blawnox business district on Freeport Road and experience various forms of art, music, food trucks and more. There will be demonstrations, exhibits and workshops for children. Visit...
BLAWNOX, PA
wtae.com

Pittsburgh Catholic Diocese announces restructuring moves

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Catholic Diocese announced Saturday the merger of 10 parishes into three new merged parishes, to take effect this summer. In the Cranberry, Ellwood City, and Zelienople regions, the parishes of Saint Ferdinand (Cranberry Township), Saint Gregory (Evans City/Zelienople) and Holy Redeemer (Ellwood City/Koppel/Wampum) will merge to become the new Divine Grace parish.
PITTSBURGH, PA
myprogressnews.com

John R. Huey Auctioneer - Mr. & Mrs. Garth Yetter Auction

Located: Approx 7 miles South of Butler, Pa on RT 356,. Turn East on Marwood Rd 5 Miles to Clearfield Rd. to Auction. Watch For Huey Auction Signs. Selling Beautiful 1.18 +/- Acres w/ Cozy 3 Bedroom Home w/ 2 full baths, Spacious Living Room, Nice kitchen, Dining Room, Ft deck, Back Gravel Patio Area, Beautiful Spacious Yard. *** Oil Heat, Well Water & Septic. Black Top Driveway.
CABOT, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Six spots to get a killer hot dog in Pittsburgh

While everyone's debating whether or not a hot dog is a sandwich, we're over here actually enjoying them. We found six local spots to grab a delicious dog, ranging from no-frills hidden gems to ones covered in an obscene amount of toppings. Let us know which hot dog joint we should try next!
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Formerly endangered falcons calling Tarentum Bridge, U.S. Steel Clairton Works home

Youngsters of the formerly endangered peregrine falcon are popping up at usual places like the Tarentum Bridge and an unexpected location — the U.S. Steel Clairton Coke Works. The peregrine falcon was removed from Pennsylvania’s endangered and threatened species list last year. In the 1970s, exposure to pesticides, especially...
CLAIRTON, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland happenings: Car show, strawberry festival, more

Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, Pa. 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Here are 10 sites to make Memorial Day weekend a memorable one

Grab the fishing pole, pump up the bicycle tires, and knock the mud off your hiking boots as Memorial Day weekend and the traditional start of summer has arrived. Hearty cyclists and hikers easily mix with novice trail walkers on hundreds of miles of trails and shorelines to be found across the region.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

House of the Week: Century-Old Estate in Shadyside

Dating back to 1905, this stately residence is set amid mature foliage offering privacy on 1.4 acres in Pittsburgh’s East End. Known as The Kelly House, it was designed by Pittsburgh architectural firm McClure & Spahr and constructed by Henry Shenk & Company. The front door opens to reveal a marble vestibule with leaded glass windows which leads to a grand entry hall boasting marble flooring, ornate moldings and pillars carved from quarter-sawn oak. Original plasterwork adorns many ceilings and pocket doors provide privacy to rooms on the main level, many of which are home to exquisite built-ins and cozy fireplaces. The eat-in kitchen is equipped with granite countertops and high-end appliances. Upstairs, the master suite boasts a sitting room and an elegant marble bath while the third level has its own bedroom suite and laundry facilities. A sprawling finished lower level is home to a media room, gym and wine cellar.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Fox Chapel area real estate transactions for the week of May 29, 2022

Jonathan Wallisch sold property at 700 Fourth St. Apt 7 to Julia Schnippert for $155,000. James Michel III sold property at 285 Hilltop Drive to Obediah McWhite and October Kaai Santerelli for $23,000. NVR Inc. sold property at 3005 Olivetre Drive to Brad William Caldwell and Taylor Rae Simanski for...
FOX CHAPEL, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland Cultural Trust's TGIS concerts include new acts, old favorites

Josh Jams, a one-man jam band with an improvised set list driven by audience requests, will kick off the 18th season of TGIS (Thank Goodness It’s Summer), the popular outdoor summer concert series hosted by Westmoreland Cultural Trust. The free series opens at 6 p.m. Thursday on the lawn...
Travel Maven

Pennsylvania's most Beautiful Restaurants

A great dining experience should feature not only delicious food but an atmosphere and ambiance that pairs with it. From scenic waterfall views to dining spaces set in outdoor gardens, keep reading to find out more about Pennsylvania's most stunning restaurants and where you can find them.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy