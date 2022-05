Join exhibit co-curator Aiden Bettine, community and student life archivist at the University of Iowa Libraries, for a special guided tour of the exhibition We Are Hawkeyes: Celebrating 175 Years of Student Life at the University of Iowa. Learn more about the carefully selected items on display, and about the history of student life at the university. And, share memories about your time on a college campus - whether you're an alumnus or a current student. This exhibit is in the UI Libraries' Main Library Gallery.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO