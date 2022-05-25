Community mourning after at least 21 killed in Uvalde school shooting

AUSTIN, Texas — Faith leaders of different religions and community members gathered at the Oswaldo Pan-American Neighborhood Park on Saturday evening to grieve and remember the lives lost and many others affected by the Uvalde shooting. The event began at 7 p.m. with a prayer procession led by Father...
UVALDE, Texas — Support for the Uvalde community continues to pour in following Tuesday's mass shooting that killed 19 children and two educators. For many, comforting words are hard to find, but Laura Capeles wanted to provide some solace in the best way she knows how. "I don’t have...
SAN ANTONIO — When the students of Robb Elementary needed a safe haven during Tuesday's attack, they found it in an unlikely place. Some of the kids escaped from the school, ran across the grounds and found refuge at Hillcrest Memorial Funeral Home across the street. A local minister said they found their way into loving arms ready to help in a moment of crisis.
UVALDE, Texas — State Sen. Roland Gutierrez was emotional on Saturday as he visited the memorial site of the 21 victims of the Uvalde elementary school shooting and talked by phone to the victims’ families. He promised them help. "How can we ask the people that have lost...
UVALDE, Texas — Meghan Markle, who is married to U.K.'s Prince Harry, made an impromptu and unannounced visit to an Uvalde, Texas memorial dedicated to the 19 children and 2 teachers killed in an elementary school shooting on May 24. Dressed in jeans, a t-shirt and a baseball cap,...
AUSTIN, Texas — Through the grief, teachers are reflecting on what needs to happen next to protect schools. The mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde that left 19 children and two teachers dead, was a tragic way to end the school year. Ken Zarifis is the president...
UVALDE, Texas — Students trapped inside a classroom with a gunman repeatedly called 911 during this week’s attack on a Texas elementary school, including one who pleaded, “Please send the police now,” as nearly 20 officers waited in the hallway for more than 45 minutes, authorities said Friday.
AUSTIN, Texas — Harry Styles announced on Friday that he plans to use the North American leg of his upcoming tour to address gun violence in response to the Robb Elementary School mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas. Styles said he will partner with Everytown, an organization aimed at ending...
SAN ANTONIO — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said in a Friday news conference in Uvalde that he "was misled" about the initial timeline of law enforcement's response to Robb Elementary, where 19 students and two teachers were shot and killed Tuesday. "I am livid about what happened. I was...
AUSTIN, Texas — The names of 19 children and two teachers are now on crosses. Memories of them is all that’s left. In a press conference, Gov. Greg Abbott said he talked to members of the community about what happened. “The question was, what is the problem here?...
HILLSBORO, Ore. — A Hillsboro man is getting national attention on social media after turning his two firearms over to police to be destroyed following the mass shooting at an elementary school in Texas. “Today I'm turning in my weapons to the Hillsboro Police Department in Oregon, both my...
UVALDE, Texas — After every mass shooting, there are two topics that get brought up: gun control and mental health. Gov. Greg Abbott held a press conference in Uvalde on Wednesday, where he focused on one issue more than the other. Abbott's main focus of the press conference was...
UVALDE, Texas — While holding a press conference about state resources being provided for victims of the Robb Elementary School mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott was interrupted by a Texas senator. During the question-and-answer portion of the press conference, Texas Sen. Roland Gutierrez (D-District 19) stood...
HOUSTON — The National Rifle Association (NRA) is set to hold a convention in Houston just days after a mass shooting took place at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. Following the school shooting that left 21 people dead, a number of high-profile guests dropped from the Houston NRA event.
HOUSTON — Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick announced that he has decided to withdraw from speaking at the National Rifle Association’s convention which begins today in Houston. The NRA’s annual meetings are set to begin at the George R. Brown Convention Center just days after a mass shooting...
