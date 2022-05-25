ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Community mourning after at least 21 killed in Uvalde school shooting

KVUE

As horror unfolded at Uvalde elementary school, some students sought shelter in an unlikely place

SAN ANTONIO — When the students of Robb Elementary needed a safe haven during Tuesday's attack, they found it in an unlikely place. Some of the kids escaped from the school, ran across the grounds and found refuge at Hillcrest Memorial Funeral Home across the street. A local minister said they found their way into loving arms ready to help in a moment of crisis.
UVALDE, TX
KVUE

Meghan Markle makes visit to Texas school shooting memorial

UVALDE, Texas — Meghan Markle, who is married to U.K.'s Prince Harry, made an impromptu and unannounced visit to an Uvalde, Texas memorial dedicated to the 19 children and 2 teachers killed in an elementary school shooting on May 24. Dressed in jeans, a t-shirt and a baseball cap,...
UVALDE, TX
KVUE

Austin educators longing for change after Uvalde shooting

AUSTIN, Texas — Through the grief, teachers are reflecting on what needs to happen next to protect schools. The mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde that left 19 children and two teachers dead, was a tragic way to end the school year. Ken Zarifis is the president...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Police waited 48 minutes in school before pursuing shooter

UVALDE, Texas — Students trapped inside a classroom with a gunman repeatedly called 911 during this week’s attack on a Texas elementary school, including one who pleaded, “Please send the police now,” as nearly 20 officers waited in the hallway for more than 45 minutes, authorities said Friday.
UVALDE, TX
KVUE

State leaders put focus on mental health amid school shooting

UVALDE, Texas — After every mass shooting, there are two topics that get brought up: gun control and mental health. Gov. Greg Abbott held a press conference in Uvalde on Wednesday, where he focused on one issue more than the other. Abbott's main focus of the press conference was...
UVALDE, TX

