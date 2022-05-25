ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CRIME STOPPERS: Springfield police search for woman charged with stealing

By Maria Neider
KYTV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police detectives are asking for the public’s help in finding a fugitive. Officers are looking for 31-year-old Brittney Jonell Wilson. Wilson is...

www.ky3.com

KYTV

Police investigate deadly shooting on the Ozark, Mo. square; 1 arrested

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating the scene of a deadly shooting on the square in Ozark. The shooting happened Saturday near the historic courthouse in the 100 block of West Church Street around 1 p.m. Investigators say they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim died...
OZARK, MO
KTLO

19-year-old arrested after pursuit through Taney, Boone counties

Nineteen-year-old Jordan Woodley has been arrested following a police chase through Taney and Boone Counties. According to the probable cause affidavit dispatch notified officials with the Boone County Sheriff’s Department of a Taney County Official in pursuit of a vehicle traveling South on U.S. Highway 65 towards Boone County.
BOONE COUNTY, AR
KYTV

CATCH-A-CROOK: Trail camera captures man wanted in Willard burglary

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County detectives are working to identify a man in a Willard burglary and theft investigation. The crime happened during the overnight hours of May 12, 2022. The intruder got into the home through a back window. The home is located in the 9400 block of North Richland Road near Noble Hill Baptist Church, off of Highway 13. The victim told deputies the home had been under renovation, and reported the window frame as stolen, along with several tools. The thief took a Dewalt skill saw, drill, jigsaw, sawzall, a work light and several Dewalt rechargeable batteries. The victim estimated the total value of the stolen equipment to be $1,110.
WILLARD, MO
KTTS

Man Arrested At Closed Jewelry Store

(KTTS News) — A man was arrested inside a closed jewelry store Thursday. Springfield Police were called to the former Iceman Jewelry location. KY3 says the man was taken to the hospital. No word on whether anything was taken.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Driver dies in head-on crash in Texas County

HOUSTON, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol investigates a deadly crash involving two drivers in Texas County. Penne L. Kinserlow, 53, of Licking, Mo., died in the crash. Troopers responded to the crash five miles north of Houston on Friday. Investigators say Kinserlow pulled out of a driveway, failing to yield to another driver. The vehicles hit head-on. Kinserlow died at the scene.
TEXAS COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Families of Stacy McCall, Sherill Levitt and Suzie Streeter plan vigil on 30th anniversary of their disappearance

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Three women from Springfield: Stacy McCall, Sherill Levitt and Suzie Streeter disappeared on June 7, 1992. In the months following their disappearance, leads poured into the Springfield Police Department, but the women were never found and no one has been arrested. Investigators with SPD continue to work to find what happened to […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Police investigate deadly crash in West Plains, Mo.

WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KY3) - The West Plains Police Department investigates a deadly crash on Friday. The single-vehicle crash happened on Ozark Road. Investigators say the driver of a Ford F350 flatbed truck pulling a large cattle trailer crashed into a tree on the side of the road. The truck then jack-knifed across the roadway.
WEST PLAINS, MO
KTLO

2 area fatal accidents reported Friday

Two fatal accidents were reported Friday in the area. Nineteen-year-old Thomas Bassham of Salem was killed in a one-vehicle accident during the morning hours in Fulton County. According to the Arkansas State Police, Bassham was north of Salem on Arkansas Highway 395 when his vehicle left the roadway, traveled into a ditch and struck a tree. The weather was cloudy, but the road was dry at the time of the 6:51 a.m. accident.
FULTON COUNTY, AR
KOLR10 News

Springfield man sentenced for attempting catalytic converter theft

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield man who was charged with attempting to steal a catalytic converter has pleaded guilty. According to a news release, Gerald Frank Schmidt, 36, was charged with a felony for the attempted theft. On October 7, 2021, Springfield Police were called to a business on South Enterprise Avenue for a report […]
ozarkradionews.com

Conway Man Arrested on Drug & Weapon Charges in Baxter County

A vehicle stop conducted Wednesday afternoon, May 25th, by a Baxter County Sheriff’s Deputy has resulted in the seizure of a large quantity of drugs and the arrest of a Conway, Arkansas man. At approximately 1:22 PM Wednesday, Deputy Tanner Anderson stopped a 2006 White Jeep on State Highway...
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Vehicle stop leads to arrest on multiple drug, weapon charges

A vehicle stop Wednesday afternoon by a Baxter County Sheriff’s Deputy has resulted in the seizure of a large quantity of drugs and the arrest of a Conway man.According to a release from the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 1:22 Wednesday a deputy stopped a vehicle on State Highway 126 North in the Midway area for one traffic violation and one equipment violation.The driver of the vehicle was identified as 28-year-old James Adrian Peer of Conway. The deputy detected the odor of burned marijuana coming from inside the vehicle and several air fresheners hanging inside the vehicle in an attempt to cover up the odor.
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
ozarkradionews.com

Texas County Traffic Stop Leads to Meth Arrest

Licking, MO. – On May 26, 2022 a traffic stop by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department has led to the arrest of a pair of individuals on meth-related charges. At approximately 1:17 AM, a Texas County deputy on patrol traveling on Harry Road in the Licking area initiated a traffic stop on a Chevrolet truck for a registration violation. During the stop, the deputy obtained consent to search the vehicle.
TEXAS COUNTY, MO

