Uvalde, TX

NEW JERSEY: ATTORNEY GENERAL ISSUES THE FOLLOWING STATEMENT ON SCHOOL SAFETY

By Jennifer M Grippe
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, 14 children and one teacher at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas were killed, and others injured, in a mass shooting. Nothing about this is normal. We do not have to accept that we live in a country where children are shot just for...

Yesenia Otalora
4d ago

Very very sad 😞 lord help us omg what are people doing that they believe in god Jesus god have them in peace my prayers n condolences for fam n friends 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻

5
Corinne Cantolino
4d ago

why aren't the doors to schools locked at a certain time. cameras at all entrances and exits. intercoms at all entrances and exits. NOONE gets admitted when doors locked without an escort. NOONE

3
Morristown Minute

Update on New Jersey’s Outstanding Bench Warrants.

Hundreds of municipal court bench warrants are outstanding in NJ. A new directive from the attorney general orders police not to arrest those with low-level warrants. New Jersey’s Acting Attorney General announced this week a directive instructing law enforcement agencies to no longer subject individuals with municipal court bench warrants with bail amounts of $500 or less to custodial arrest.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
BRICK: JOINT STATEMENT FROM BRICK BOARD OF EDUCATION AND BRICK POLICE DEPARTMENT

Joint Statement from the Brick Schools and the Brick Township Police Department:. Brick Schools is deeply saddened by the senseless tragedy that occurred at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas yesterday. Our thoughts, prayers, and sincere condolences go out to the families of this tragic event and the entire Robb Elementary School community.
BRICK, NJ
LACEY: POLICE ADMINISTER TWO DOSES OF NALOXONE TO SAVE DRIVERS LIFE

On Monday, May 23, 2022, at 3:30 p.m., Officer Simonson and Officer Calhoun responded to Manhattan Bagel for a report of an unconscious female slumped over the steering wheel of a vehicle. Upon arrival Officer Calhoun located Sylwia Kalinowska (36), of Seaside Park, unconscious while behind the wheel of her running vehicle. Officers also observed her foot on the brake pedal and the vehicle was in drive. Officers later administered two doses of Naloxone and provided rescue breaths, which caused Sylwia to regain consciousness. Sylwia was displaying symptoms of opiate use and refused medical attention. At the conclusion of the investigation, Sylwia was arrested for DWI and transported to police headquarters for processing. Sylwia was issued traffic summonses for DWI and Reckless Driving and released in accordance with John’s Law.
LACEY TOWNSHIP, NJ
NEW JERSEY: STATE POLICE NEED YOUR HELP IN IDENTIFYING THESE TRESPASSERS

State Police Seeking Public’s Assistance Identifying Trespassers at State Facility. The New Jersey State Police is seeking the public’s assistance with identifying trespassers at the Arthur Brisbane Child Treatment Facility located in Wall Township, Monmouth County. Over the last several months, detectives from the Troop “C” Criminal Investigation...
WALL TOWNSHIP, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

New Jersey residents have countless issues with E-ZPass

Wednesday we opened the phone lines to people who had problems with E-ZPass. What we found during the course of the hour-long conversation was that the problem is more prevalent in New Jersey than in other places. People claiming to get their E-ZPass from Delaware or Pennsylvania said it was...
POLITICS
LACEY: MULTIPLE INCIDENTS OF CRIMINAL MISCHIEF IN LACEY

On Monday, May 23, 2022, at 4:31 p.m., Officer Copes responded to Gille Park for a report of criminal mischief. It was found that an unknown suspect spray painted on a piece of equipment. An estimated value of damage was $50.00. On Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at 7:16 p.m., Officer...
LACEY TOWNSHIP, NJ
CBS Philly

Police Presence At New Jersey Schools Increased In Wake Of Texas School Shooting

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — The tragic school shooting in Texas that left at least 19 children and two adults dead is prompting New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy to direct law enforcement to increase their presence at schools throughout the Garden State. Murphy says there are no credible threats to any New Jersey schools at this time. “While there are no credible threats, NewJerseyOAG has directed law enforcement to increase their presence at schools throughout New Jersey effective immediately,” Murphy tweeted. “The NJSP will increase their presence at schools where Troopers are the primary law enforcement.” County Prosecutors will direct their municipal police departments...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Public Safety
Public Safety

Community Policy