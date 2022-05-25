NEW JERSEY: ATTORNEY GENERAL ISSUES THE FOLLOWING STATEMENT ON SCHOOL SAFETY

On Monday, May 23, 2022, at 3:30 p.m., Officer Simonson and Officer Calhoun responded to Manhattan Bagel for a report of an unconscious female slumped over the steering wheel of a vehicle. Upon arrival Officer Calhoun located Sylwia Kalinowska (36), of Seaside Park, unconscious while behind the wheel of her running vehicle. Officers also observed her foot on the brake pedal and the vehicle was in drive. Officers later administered two doses of Naloxone and provided rescue breaths, which caused Sylwia to regain consciousness. Sylwia was displaying symptoms of opiate use and refused medical attention. At the conclusion of the investigation, Sylwia was arrested for DWI and transported to police headquarters for processing. Sylwia was issued traffic summonses for DWI and Reckless Driving and released in accordance with John’s Law.

LACEY TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 22 HOURS AGO