Montgomery County, NC

FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Krysta Jewell Rushing

By Emily Mikkelsen
My Fox 8
 4 days ago

(WGHP) — FOX8 is once again recognizing all of our seniors

myfox8.com

My Fox 8

FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Brooke Ashley Clarke

(WGHP) — FOX8 is once again recognizing all of our seniors in the Piedmont Triad through our Senior Sendoff. Brooke Ashley Clarke will be graduating from Middle College at Bennett. Congratulations, Brooke!. See all of the 2022 graduating seniors highlighted in this year’s FOX8 Senior Sendoff!
BENNETT, NC
My Fox 8

FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Arianna Lovingood

(WGHP) — FOX8 is once again recognizing all of our seniors in the Piedmont Triad through our Senior Sendoff. Arianna Lovingood will be graduating from Asheboro High School. See all of the 2022 graduating seniors highlighted in this year’s FOX8 Senior Sendoff!
ASHEBORO, NC
My Fox 8

FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Marissa Carol Ann Williams

(WGHP) — FOX8 is once again recognizing all of our seniors in the Piedmont Triad through our Senior Sendoff. Marissa Carol Ann Williams will be graduating from GTCC Middle College. Congratulations, Marissa!. See all of the 2022 graduating seniors highlighted in this year’s FOX8 Senior Sendoff!
EDUCATION
faytechcc.edu

Grad Stories 2022 – Jessica Lowery

Jessica Lowery, a 38-year-old from Lumberton, graduated May 13, 2022 with an Associate in Applied Science in Surgical Technology. Lowery used FTCC’s online option to complete her associate degree while working full time. “I’m currently a CST, a certified surgical technologist, at UNC Health Southeastern. I’ve been one since...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
County
Montgomery County, NC
Education
WRAL

Prehistoric creatures roam at Sweet Valley Ranch in Fayetteville

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Prehistoric creatures roam at Sweet Valley Ranch in Fayetteville. What an amazing place in Fayetteville--a world of dinosaurs! These prehistoric creatures move and roar and...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WRAL News

Mortgages paid in full for 2 Gold Star Families in Fayetteville

Fayetteville, N.C. — In honor of Memorial Day, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation has paid off the mortgages of two North Carolina families who lost their loved ones. The Tunnel to Towers Foundation shared this week that it paid in full the mortgages of two Fayetteville homes belonging to the families of Staff Sgt. Ronnie Sanders and Lt. Col. Christian Blevins.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

Raleigh man turns $20 into $100k prize with scratch-off

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Raleigh man tried his luck at a Diamond Dazzler scratch-off ticket and it paid off. The North Carolina Education Lottery said Jose Vazquez bought a $20 scratch-off ticket and won a $100,000 prize. Vazquez bought his lucky $2,000,000 Diamond Dazzler ticket from the Jordan...
RALEIGH, NC
#Fox8#Piedmont Triad#Highschoolsports#Wghp
sandhillssentinel.com

Embers to open in June

The site of the old Broad Street Bakery & Café in Southern Pines will soon have a new lease on life. The Broad Street Bakery closed after 28 years leaving a hole in the local dining scene. Now business partners, JP Longueil and David Bungarz, hope their new venture, Embers BBQ, will soon become a local tradition.
SOUTHERN PINES, NC
WRAL

Adopted brothers from Sierra Leone experience first birthday with NC family

Adopted brothers from Sierra Leone experience first birthday with NC family. A video of a Charlotte teen celebrating his first birthday in America is quickly going viral on social media. "It's been crazy, totally unexpected," Jamie Walker said of the viral video. "We have been trying to film as much of their firsts as we can since they've arrived,"
CHARLOTTE, NC
richmondobserver

Human Services graduate on fast track to career goals

HAMLET — Mandora McLeod wanted a fast track to her education and career and that’s exactly what happened when she attended Richmond Community College. McLeod has been working at Compassionate Counseling Services in Rockingham for over two years as a psychosocial rehabilitation clinician. She started working there as an intern when she was enrolled in the Human Services program at RichmondCC.
ROCKINGHAM, NC
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
WRAL News

Weekend best bets: Balloon Festival, Animazement, Sugar Rush

Your guide to festivals, shopping, food and fun this weekend. First Fruits Farm Memorial Balloon Festival (First Fruits Farm, 832 Mort Harris Road, Louisburg) - The weekend-long event will include live music, fireworks, a beer garden, a food court, a vendor market, a hot air balloon glow and tethered balloon rides along with ceremonies to remember veterans and their families.
WRAL

A look inside the Hindu Society of North Carolina

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. 96-year-old Gangahard Sharma and his 90-year-old wife Saroj Sharma first established the Hindu Society of North Carolina in Morrisville in 1976. Photographer: Rick Armstrong. Reporter:...
MORRISVILLE, NC
cbs17

Multiple central NC school districts releasing students early

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Lee County Schools and Harnett County Schools announced they are releasing students early Friday due to expected severe weather, officials said. According Lee County school officials, Elementary Schools, SanLee Middle School, Warren Williams and Floyd L. Knight will release at noon. East Lee and West Lee Middle Schools and Bragg St. Academy will release at 12:15 p.m. Lee County and Southern Lee High Schools will release at 12:30 p.m.
LEE COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Over 2,000 without power in Thomasville

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — There is a massive power outage affecting the City of Thomasville on Saturday. 2,448 people in the Thomasville area are currently without power, according to Duke Energy. The outage is not only affecting homes but also traffic signals in the area. Thomasville Fire & Rescue is urging people to treat lights […]
THOMASVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

Winston-Salem family gets ‘swatted’

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem police barged into a home ready to confront an active shooter, busting down a door with their guns drawn when they quickly realized it was a false alarm. “Yeah, it’s swatting,” one officer radioed to the rest of the first responders. Swatting is a 911 prank when someone calls in […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

