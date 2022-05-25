FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Krysta Jewell Rushing

(WGHP) — FOX8 is once again recognizing all of our seniors in the Piedmont Triad through our Senior Sendoff. Brooke Ashley Clarke will be graduating from Middle College at Bennett. Congratulations, Brooke!. See all of the 2022 graduating seniors highlighted in this year’s FOX8 Senior Sendoff!
Jessica Lowery, a 38-year-old from Lumberton, graduated May 13, 2022 with an Associate in Applied Science in Surgical Technology. Lowery used FTCC’s online option to complete her associate degree while working full time. “I’m currently a CST, a certified surgical technologist, at UNC Health Southeastern. I’ve been one since...
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Prehistoric creatures roam at Sweet Valley Ranch in Fayetteville. What an amazing place in Fayetteville--a world of dinosaurs! These prehistoric creatures move and roar and...
Fayetteville, N.C. — In honor of Memorial Day, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation has paid off the mortgages of two North Carolina families who lost their loved ones. The Tunnel to Towers Foundation shared this week that it paid in full the mortgages of two Fayetteville homes belonging to the families of Staff Sgt. Ronnie Sanders and Lt. Col. Christian Blevins.
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Raleigh man tried his luck at a Diamond Dazzler scratch-off ticket and it paid off. The North Carolina Education Lottery said Jose Vazquez bought a $20 scratch-off ticket and won a $100,000 prize. Vazquez bought his lucky $2,000,000 Diamond Dazzler ticket from the Jordan...
CHARLOTTE — A group of local dads is going out of their way to ensure students feel safe at their north Charlotte elementary school. This isn’t something new, but it means so much more for parents and students at Highland Creek Elementary following the deadly shooting in Uvalde, Texas.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Rita Ellison, owner of BakeRi LLC, has not one but two easy desserts she’s showing us how to make for your next cookout. BakeRi is an online bakery based here in Charlotte. Want more information? Visit them here. Check out two of her recipes below:
The site of the old Broad Street Bakery & Café in Southern Pines will soon have a new lease on life. The Broad Street Bakery closed after 28 years leaving a hole in the local dining scene. Now business partners, JP Longueil and David Bungarz, hope their new venture, Embers BBQ, will soon become a local tradition.
Adopted brothers from Sierra Leone experience first birthday with NC family. A video of a Charlotte teen celebrating his first birthday in America is quickly going viral on social media. "It's been crazy, totally unexpected," Jamie Walker said of the viral video. "We have been trying to film as much of their firsts as we can since they've arrived,"
HAMLET — Mandora McLeod wanted a fast track to her education and career and that’s exactly what happened when she attended Richmond Community College. McLeod has been working at Compassionate Counseling Services in Rockingham for over two years as a psychosocial rehabilitation clinician. She started working there as an intern when she was enrolled in the Human Services program at RichmondCC.
GREENSBORO, N.C. — She’s gone from cancer fighter to cancer survivor! WFMY News 2 anchor, Julie Luck, is expected to make a return in early June after beating colon cancer. Julie recently posted on social media that she received the best news of all: that her blood work...
Your guide to festivals, shopping, food and fun this weekend. First Fruits Farm Memorial Balloon Festival (First Fruits Farm, 832 Mort Harris Road, Louisburg) - The weekend-long event will include live music, fireworks, a beer garden, a food court, a vendor market, a hot air balloon glow and tethered balloon rides along with ceremonies to remember veterans and their families.
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. 96-year-old Gangahard Sharma and his 90-year-old wife Saroj Sharma first established the Hindu Society of North Carolina in Morrisville in 1976. Photographer: Rick Armstrong. Reporter:...
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Lee County Schools and Harnett County Schools announced they are releasing students early Friday due to expected severe weather, officials said. According Lee County school officials, Elementary Schools, SanLee Middle School, Warren Williams and Floyd L. Knight will release at noon. East Lee and West Lee Middle Schools and Bragg St. Academy will release at 12:15 p.m. Lee County and Southern Lee High Schools will release at 12:30 p.m.
THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — There is a massive power outage affecting the City of Thomasville on Saturday. 2,448 people in the Thomasville area are currently without power, according to Duke Energy. The outage is not only affecting homes but also traffic signals in the area. Thomasville Fire & Rescue is urging people to treat lights […]
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Family and friends gathered to remember the life and legacy of a pastor who was gunned down in front of a High Point apartment complex in May of 2021. The “Music of Hope” stop the violence concert and candlelight was at the Righteous in Christ Ministries Church in High Point. […]
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem police barged into a home ready to confront an active shooter, busting down a door with their guns drawn when they quickly realized it was a false alarm. “Yeah, it’s swatting,” one officer radioed to the rest of the first responders. Swatting is a 911 prank when someone calls in […]
