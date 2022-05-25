Lucy McBath defeats Carolyn Bourdeaux in GOP primary

Far-right favorite Kandiss Taylor received just 3.4 percent of the vote in Georgia’s GOP primary for governor on Tuesday, less than one-twentieth of current Gov. Brian Kemp’s 73.7 percent of the vote. But that isn’t stopping Taylor from refusing to concede and claiming the election was “rigged.”
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that President Biden isn't doing anything "to get rid of the Second Amendment" during a press briefing on Thursday. Jean-Pierre's comments come amid increasing calls for stricter gun laws after alleged gunman Salvador Ramos killed 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.
