Twelve of Massachusetts' 14 counties are now considered high risk for COVID-19, up two since last week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The latest data released Thursday shows that Barnstable, Berkshire, Bristol, Dukes, Essex, Franklin, Middlesex, Nantucket, Norfolk, Plymouth, Suffolk, and Worcester counties are all listed as high risk. Only Hampden and Hampshire counties in the western part of the state are medium risk, with no counties in the low risk category.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO