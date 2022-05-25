ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagler County, FL

FHP: 2 motorcyclists dead after I-95 crash in Flagler County

WESH
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A deadly accident has all northbound lanes...

www.wesh.com

Comments / 0

Related
WESH

Driver, passenger ejected from vehicle in deadly crash

OXFORD, Fla. — An unrestrained driver and passenger were killed when their SUV overturned, ejecting them, deputies say. Part of County Road 209 was shut down overnight Sunday near County Road 202 in Oxford. According to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office, the 21-year-old driver veered off road just before...
OXFORD, FL
WCJB

Traffic slowdown leads to five-car pileup in Marion County

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A crash in Marion County caused five cars to pile up on I-75 Friday afternoon. Florida Highway Patrol reports that two of the five cars stopped because of traffic,. Then a 19-year-old driver of an SUV failed to stop before hitting one of the vehicles which...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Crash in Marion County kills one

SILVER SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - A crash in Marion County has left one person dead. Florida Highway Patrol troopers report that the crash occurred near Silver Springs near Redwater Lake at the intersection of North Highway 314A and Northeast 17th Place. FHP also reports that the road is clear of...
MARION COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Accidents
County
Flagler County, FL
Flagler County, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Flagler County, FL
Accidents
WESH

Brevard deputies investigating after body found in Banana River

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Brevard County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating after a body was found in the Banana River near Port Canaveral Saturday morning. Firefighters from the Brevard County Fire Department were seen working alongside deputies at the scene where the body was discovered. According to the sheriff's office, a man's body was found and early information suggests it may be due to drug use.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
WESH

Man shoots brother in leg during argument in Deltona

DELTONA, Fla. — Saturday afternoon, two brothers were arguing in Deltona when one of the men shot the other. He shot his brother in the leg, according to Volusia County deputies. Deputies say the brother who was shot doesn't have life-threatening injuries. The incident is still under investigation. Stay...
DELTONA, FL
News4Jax.com

1 dead, 1 injured in double shooting at Orange Park gas station

ORANGE PARK, Fla. – One person was killed and another was wounded Saturday in a double shooting at a Chevron gas station on Park Avenue, police said. The shooting came one day after a double shooting that left one dead in Green Cove Springs. Officers with the Orange Park...
ORANGE PARK, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interstate 95#Florida Highway Patrol#Motorcycle#Traffic Accident#Fhp
Action News Jax

JSO: 1 dead, 1 injured after being hit trying to cross Edgewood Avenue West

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported that two pedestrians were hit trying to cross Edgewood Avenue West. At approximately 11 p.m. Friday, detectives believe a Toyota sedan occupied by only a driver was traveling westbound on Edgewood Avenue West. At the same time, two pedestrians tried to cross the road from the north and south direction at Cleveland Road.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
fox35orlando.com

Deadly motorcycle crash in DeLand under investigation

DELAND, Fla. - Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) are investigating a deadly crash in DeLand which claimed the life of a Seminole County man. Troopers said the crash happened on Thursday around 10:30 p.m. near the intersection of West Euclid and South Spring Garden avenues. Investigators said the victim was traveling on a Honda dirt bike, heading north on Spring Garden Ave. when he clipped a Toyota Corolla that was traveling south on the same roadway as the driver was attempting to turn left onto West Euclid Ave.
DELAND, FL
WESH

Deputies: Orange County shooting kills man, suspect flees scene

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies were called to the scene of a shooting Thursday afternoon, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. They responded around 4:12 p.m. at Americana Boulevard, deputies say. Orange County deputies say the victim, a man in his 30s, had life-threatening injuries when transported to...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WESH

Volusia woman arrested after 4 dogs died in vehicle

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Thursday afternoon, the New Smyrna Beach Police Department started an investigation after four dogs were found dead in a vehicle. NSBPD says the owner discovered all four dogs were dead after she finished eating at a restaurant. She claims to have checked on the dogs...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy