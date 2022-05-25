FHP: 2 motorcyclists dead after I-95 crash in Flagler County

DELAND, Fla. - Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) are investigating a deadly crash in DeLand which claimed the life of a Seminole County man. Troopers said the crash happened on Thursday around 10:30 p.m. near the intersection of West Euclid and South Spring Garden avenues. Investigators said the victim was traveling on a Honda dirt bike, heading north on Spring Garden Ave. when he clipped a Toyota Corolla that was traveling south on the same roadway as the driver was attempting to turn left onto West Euclid Ave.

DELAND, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO