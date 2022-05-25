ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edgerton, WI

Stricker tests positive for COVID-19, will skip PGA Senior Championship

By From Gazette news services
 4 days ago

After a six-month battle with a mysterious illness that sent him to the hospital twice, Edgerton native Steve Stricker faces another health crisis.

Stricker announced on social media Tuesday that he had a positive COVID-19 test on Friday. As a result, he has pulled out of the Senior PGA Championship tournament at Harbor Shores Golf Club in Benton Harbor, Michigan.

“Super bummed that I tested positive for COVID on Friday and have to withdraw from @seniorpgachamp this week,” Stricker tweeted. “Just a small setback and will look forward to getting back after it when I feel strong again.”

In a radio interview Tuesday, the 55-year-old Stricker said his symptoms so far have been minor, mainly fatigue.

Stricker was out for several months after being stricken with an ailment last fall. He suspects the illness might have been related to the Moderna vaccine he received a month before leading the U.S. Ryder Cup team to a September victory over Europe at Whistling Straits in September.

Stricker, who lost 25 pounds during the ordeal, told Wisconsin.Golf on March 31 that he would not take a second Moderna shot.

Stricker returned to the PGA Champions Tour last month, tying for second in the Insperity Invitational, tying for 10th at the Mitsubishi Electric Classic and then winning his fourth career major, the Regions Tradition, by a six-stroke margin on May 8.

Stricker spoke last Wednesday at a news conference for the American Family Insurance Championship, to be played at University Ridge Golf Course in Madison June 10-12. At the time, he said he was “90 percent back” from the illness.

Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
