The Cleveland Cavaliers would be foolish to trade for Cam Reddish. Sometimes there’s an aura about a guy that gets bigger than his actual talents. People live and die based on their perception of him, and no matter how many times he’s failed, people will not give up on him. Enter Cam Reddish. Despite being benched in New York after a mid-season trade, where he was barely getting time with the Hawks, he is still someone people want the Cleveland Cavaliers to trade for.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 20 MINUTES AGO