Twentynine Palms, CA

Twentynine Palms military base lockdown lifted; police say gun was accidently fired

By Opinion
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA U.S. Marine Corps base in Twentynine Palms lifted a lockdown order Monday afternoon after military police confirmed that “a weapon was inadvertently discharged.”. An earlier emergency message sent to residents at the military base said they should shelter in place because of...

MilitaryTimes

Marine base lockdown caused by inadvertent weapon discharge

An accidental discharge of a weapon put a U.S. Marine Corps training center in the Southern California desert on lockdown for several hours Monday, a base statement said. No injuries were reported in the incident at the vast Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center located at Twentynine Palms, 125 miles east of Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Police: 21-year-old San Bernardino man found with large cache of assault rifles, other firearms

A routine traffic stop revealed an unusually large cache of firearms in San Bernardino, police said.Robert Andrew Medina, 21, of San Bernardino, is being held on multiple weapons charges and is scheduled to appear in court next Wednesday. San Bernardino police say Medina was behind the wheel of a U-Haul box truck that had been observed by an officer, making several traffic violations. Medina, who had just been arrested for a firearms violation, consented to a search of the truck – which turned up seven assault rifles, nine handguns, a shotgun, 18 high-capacity magazines, and an assortment of ammunition, according to San Bernardino police.One of the firearms was determined to have been stolen, and another had an altered serial number, police said.Medina remains in custody Thursday on $500,000 bail, according to San Bernardino County jail records.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
Burro killed in crash that sends 2 to hospital

On Tuesday, May 24, fire crews responded to a report of a rollover crash after a driver struck a burro along northbound Highway 160 near mile marker 26 at approximately 10:40 p.m. Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services Chief Scott Lewis said crews arrived to find the vehicle resting on...
PAHRUMP, NV
CBS LA

Massive underground, illegal marijuana grow operation busted in San Bernardino

San Bernardino area law enforcement has busted a massive marijuana grow operation, uncovering over $9 million in illegal product in an underground bunker. The discovery comes as San Bernardino County District Attorney Jason Anderson and San Bernardino County Sheriff Shannon Dicus continue to crackdown on illegal drug enterprises operating out of the more rural parts of their county. "The money in illegal marijuana is not a victimless crime," Dicus said. "There are a number of things that have happened. I've had deputies pass by these areas in Newberry Springs and had rounds go through their front window." Investigators had previously executed a search...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

13-year-old struck and killed by vehicle in Indio identified

The Riverside County Coroner's Office has identified the teen boy struck and killed by a vehicle Sunday night in Indio. Ismael Fuentes, 13, of Indio was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which happened at the intersection of Avenue 48 and Oasis Street at around 8:22 p.m. Fuentes was a student at Colonel The post 13-year-old struck and killed by vehicle in Indio identified appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
KTLA

Man arrested in Temecula road rage stabbing

A man was arrested on suspicion of stabbing another man during a road rage incident in Temecula in broad daylight over the weekend, officials said. Around 12:44 p.m. Saturday, deputies got a call about a stabbing that happened in the roadway in front of several businesses in the 28400 block of Old Town Front Street, […]
TEMECULA, CA
foxla.com

10 shot, 1 fatally during after-prom party in San Bernardino

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - One person was killed and nine others injured during a shooting in San Bernardino Friday night. Officers with the San Bernardino Police Department responded to a shopping plaza at the 3600 block of E. Highland Avenue just before midnight. When officers arrived on scene, they located...
Daily Mail

House of Horrors children rescued from their abusive parents' California home were 'pressured by new guardian' into living in miserable conditions once again in run-down apartment in crime-ridden area

Several of the 13 Turpin siblings freed from their abusive parents' Southern California home have once again found themselves living in miserable conditions after they were pressured to move to a run-down apartment in a crime-ridden area by their county guardian, court documents showed. Court documents are slowly being released...
PERRIS, CA

