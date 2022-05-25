Georgians cast their vote in 2022 primary election

Georgia’s primary brought massive, nationally watched races to the forefront today as Georgians found out who they’d be voting for, and politicians everywhere found out just how much weight an endorsement from former President Trump holds.

The primary selects who will be representing each party in the midterms in November.

Georgia voters told Action News Jax now is the time to use their voice. Antonio Blake, one voter, told me voting is important to him, because his vote matters just as much as everyone else’s.

“Elon Musk, the most richest man in the world, me and him’s vote is equal.”

One race that will be exciting to watch come November is the U.S. senate. Incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock easily clinched the nomination, but Republicans have six candidates running.

Most notable and leading is UGA football star Herschel Walker. Walker is projected to win with a large majority over his opponents. One voter remembers seeing him on the field, not in the precinct.

“It’s certainly interesting to see a name like that on the ballot.”

Adding on to the pressure of the night is: Which Republican will be facing Democrat Stacey Abrams in November? The answer came quickly as governor Brian Kemp took around 70% of the vote immediately, and held that advantage. Dawn Gray, who was campaigning for a local congressional seat, tells me she’s excited to see the incumbent continue.

“In full disclosure I’ve worked for both, but I obviously have to go for Brian. And Marty has done such wonderful things for our state, so I am ready for a few more years with Brian and Marty up in Atlanta.”

A massive influence in the primary is former president Trump. He has blamed Governor Kemp and secretary of state Brad Raffensperger for his loss in Georgia in the 2020 presidential election.

In 2022, he has backed their opponents. Now that Kemp is the projected winner, a match up against Abrams will put Georgians in the same spot they were in four years ago.

As one voter put it: “the rematch.”

