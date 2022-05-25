ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Yankees' DJ LeMahieu: Receives cortisone injection

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

LeMahieu (wrist) received a cortisone injection Tuesday and is expected back in the lineup within a day...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Rays' Francisco Mejia: Struggling since return

Mejia went 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored Saturday against the Yankees. Mejia was behind the dish to make his fourth start in the team's last nine games. He delivered a double in the seventh inning and ultimately came around to score. The effort marked Mejia's first multi-hit game since May 6, the day he was activated from the COVID-19 injured list. Since, he has hit just .171 with three RBI and three runs scored across 13 games. Overall, Mejia has a .263/.259/.421 line across 58 plate appearances on the season.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Not starting Thursday

Kiermaier will sit Thursday against the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Kiermaier went hitless Wednesday against the Marlins, ending a streak of five consecutive multi-hit games. Manuel Margot will move to center field, with Vidal Brujan starting in right.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Marlins' Joe Dunand: Headed back to Jacksonville

Dunand was optioned to Triple-A Jacksonville on Thursday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Dunand was recalled Sunday to provide infield depth as the Marlins faced a number of injuries. However, Joey Wendle (hamstring) was activated Thursday, which alleviated the need for Dunand. Across 11 plate appearances with Miami this season, Dunand has three hits and a home run.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
CBS Sports

Marlins' Payton Henry: Back to minors

Henry was optioned to Triple-A Jacksonville on Thursday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Henry had been serving as Miami's backup catcher behind Jacob Stallings. However, the team selected Willians Astudillo's contact Wednesday, in turn lessening the need for Henry. Across 35 plate appearances with Miami, Henry hit .143/.314/.143.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
State
New York State
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Drew Ellis: Optioned to Triple-A Reno

Ellis was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Thursday. Ellis started in just one game after being called up Sunday, and he went 1-for-5 with a double, a run, a walk and two strikeouts during his stint with the major-league club. The 26-year-old should see more consistent playing time in Reno.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Marlins' Erik Gonzalez: Returned to Triple-A

Gonzalez was returned to Triple-A Jacksonville on Thursday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. The Marlins selected Gonzalez's contract to fill in for Joey Wendle (hamstring) and made space for him on the roster by placing Richard Bleier (illness) on the COVID-19 injured list. With both Wendle and Bleier activated Thursday, Gonzalez will head back to Jacksonville. Across 35 plate appearances with Miami, Gonzalez maintained a .194/.286/.194 line with three RBI and four runs scored.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Marlins' Richard Bleier: Activated from IL

Bleier (illness) was activated from the COVID-19 injured list Thursday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Bleier has been sidelined since June 8, and he threw 2.1 innings in a rehab assignment prior to being activated. He should return to a relatively high-leverage role in the Miami bullpen, as he had tallied two holds across 11 appearances prior to being shelved. Bleier has a 4.15 ERA and 1.50 WHIP but has a strong track record of success in recent seasons.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Franchy Cordero: Out of Thursday's lineup

Cordero is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the White Sox, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports. Cordero started the past four games and will head to the bench after going 4-for-16 with a home run, a triple, six RBI and four runs during that stretch. Bobby Dalbec will start at first base with lefty Dallas Keuchel on the mound for Chicago.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dj Lemahieu
CBS Sports

Reds' Art Warren: Records third save

Warren secured the save Friday during Friday's 5-1 win against the Giants giving up only one hit over 1.2 scoreless innings. He had one strikeout and zero walks. The right-hander entered with the bases loaded during the top of the eighth inning and hit the first batter he faced, but he then induced a double play to escape with no further damage. The Reds followed with two runs in the bottom of the frame, and Warren returned for the ninth and protected the four-run lead. The 29-year-old has allowed opponents to score in only one of his past nine appearances, and he's notched two saves and a hold with a 1.74 ERA, 0.77 WHIP and 8:3 K:BB across 10.1 innings during that stretch.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

White Sox's Davis Martin: Candidate for rotation spot

General manager Rick Hahn said Saturday that Martin could join the White Sox's rotation after Dallas Keuchel was designated for assignment, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. The right-hander made his major-league debut against the Royals on May 17, and he allowed a run on five hits and a walk...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Max Muncy: May land on IL

Muncy could be placed on the injured list due to ongoing pain in his arm, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports. Muncy suffered a partially torn UCL in the final days of the 2021 regular season. He declined to undergo surgery during the offseason, instead opting for rehab. While Muncy has avoided the injured list -- or even a notable number of missed games -- early in the campaign, he has managed just a .150/.327/.263 line across 168 plate appearances. A stint on the injured list could allow Muncy to overcome the lingering pain and reset after his early struggles. He was held out of Thursday's lineup, with Edwin Rios entering the lineup as the designated hitter.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Orioles' Denyi Reyes: Moved back to Triple-A

Reyes was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk following his start Thursday versus the Red Sox, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Reyes pitched 3.2 innings, surrendering one run on four hits and a walk while striking out one in the Game 2 win over the Red Sox in Saturday's doubleheader. He pitched well but not long enough to qualify for the win and he is now returning to Triple-A. Reyes has produced 6.2 frames of one-run ball with the Orioles this season, striking out three batters in those innings. He'll remain a top option for the team to call up when in need of an extra arm.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Cortisone#The New York Post
CBS Sports

Marlins' Brian Anderson: Scratched from Saturday's lineup

Anderson was scratched from Saturday's lineup against Atlanta due to lower back spasms, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Anderson was slated to start in right field and bat fifth Saturday, but he's being evaluated for a lower back injury. Bryan De La Cruz will shift to right field while Willians Astudillo enters the lineup at second base. Anderson should tentatively be considered day-to-day.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Mariners' Roenis Elias: Contract selected by Mariners

Elias' contract was selected by the Mariners on Friday. Elias spent most of spring training recovering from Tommy John surgery that he underwent in March of 2021, but he was activated at Triple-A Tacoma in mid-April. Elias briefly joined the Mariners as a replacement player last week but has spent most of the season in Tacoma, where he posted a 3.63 ERA and 1.35 WHIP in 17.1 innings over 14 appearances (one start). The southpaw converted 14 of 16 save chances for Seattle in 2019, but it seems most likely that he'll pitch mainly in lower-leverage situations to begin his current stint with the major-league club.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Receives cortisone shot

O'Neill (shoulder) received a cortisone shot Friday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. O'Neill hit the injured list late last week with a shoulder impingement. Tests revealed this week that he's also dealing with some fluid buildup. If the cortisone shot has its desired effect, he could embark on a rehab stint as soon as early next week.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Twins' Jorge Polanco: Remains out of lineup

Polanco (ankle) isn't starting Thursday against the Royals. Polanco will be out of the lineup for a third consecutive game due to some slight soreness in his right ankle, but manager Rocco Baldelli is optimistic that the second baseman could return as soon as Friday, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports. The 28-year-old had been playing through the issue recently, but the team wants to give him some time to rest while receiving treatment. Luis Arraez will shift to the keystone while Jose Miranda starts at first base.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Three hits, stolen base

Rodriguez went 3-for-5 with a double, run and stolen base in a 6-0 victory over the Astros on Saturday. Rodriguez reached on a fielder's choice, stole second and scored in the first inning, smacked a double in the second and singled in the fourth for his sixth three-hit game this month. The 21-year-old retook the MLB lead with his 14th steal and third in his past seven games while increasing his line to .276/.326/.431 with six home runs, 21 runs and 22 RBI.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Reds' Joey Votto: Not in Friday's lineup

Votto will sit Friday against the Giants. Votto has looked great since returning from the COVID-19 injured list, homering twice while posting a 1.156 OPS in seven games. He'll get a rest Friday while Mike Moustakas handles first base.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Royals' Dylan Coleman: Back with Royals

Coleman was recalled from Triple-A Omaha on Thursday. The 25-year-old was sent to the minors on Sunday but will quickly rejoin the big-league club with Amir Garrett (undisclosed) headed to the injured list. Coleman has appeared in 17 games for Kansas City this season and has a 4.02 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 21:15 K:BB across 15.2 innings.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

White Sox's Joe Kelly: Lands on injured list

Kelly was placed on the 15-day injured list Thursday with a strained left hamstring. Kelly exited Wednesday's game against the Red Sox with the injury and will now be sidelined for at least the next couple weeks. He'll be eligible to be activated as early as June 10, but Kelly said he's dealing with a Grade 2 strain and expects to be sidelined for approximately 3-4 weeks, Vinnie Duber of AllCHGO.com reports. Tanner Banks was promoted from Triple-A Charlotte in a corresponding move.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy