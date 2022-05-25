ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collingswood, NJ

Collingswood over Gloucester - Baseball recap

By Matt Cosentino
NJ.com
NJ.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Noah Waldron had two hits, drove in two runs and scored a run as Collingswood built a big lead and held off Gloucester 8-7 in Collingswood. Collingswood led 7-0 after two innings but...

www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Collingswood, NJ
Collingswood, NJ
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Mason
NJ.com

Boys Lacrosse: Sectional dominance continues for No. 2 Mountain Lakes

Only the weather could seemingly stop Mountain Lakes, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, and even that wasn’t enough to stop the Herd’s reign at the sectional level. Top-seeded Mountain Lakes secured an 18-6 victory over second-seeded Glen Rock in the NJSIAA North Jersey, Group 1 championship game with a two-hour rain delay sprinkled in Saturday.
MOUNTAIN LAKES, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#N J High School Sports
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

Indoor go-kart racing opens in Atlantic City

The green starting flag waved Saturday on the newest family-friendly attraction at Showboat Atlantic City — The Raceway at Lucky Snake. Under red and back balloons, Philadelphia developer Bart Blatstein, CEO of Tower Investments, Inc. and owner of Showboat Atlantic City, cut the ribbon on the 40,000-square-foot, indoor electric go-kart track.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Seton Hall lands Saint Peter’s graduate transfer K.C. Ndefo

Saint Peter’s star KC Ndefo is following his old coach to Seton Hall. The 6-foot-7 senior will spend his fifth year under coach Shaheen Holloway with the Pirates, he told NJ Advance Media ahead of his public announcement Saturday. “Great program, great coaching staff, great players,” said Ndefo, 22....
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
196K+
Followers
110K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy