SAN FRANCISCO – With dancers wearing two-foot-tall headdresses exploding with red and gold feathers as they move to pounding percussion, the Carnaval Parade brings its celebration of Brazilian, Caribbean, Mexican Aztec, African and a panoply of other cultures in San Francisco's Mission District.The 44th Annual Carnaval San Francisco Grand Parade and Festival took to the streets Sunday after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. The parade kicked off at 9:30 a.m. at the corner of 24th and Bryant streets with a procession of 160 colorful lowriders, many rolling on three wheels or bouncing down the street on their hydraulics....

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 36 MINUTES AGO