Kendrick and Johnson will go to runoff for Augusta Mayor

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has released more information about the events surrounding the shooting of a Richmond County deputy on May 26. According to the GBI, twenty-five-year-old Ladeeje Harvey shot Richmond County deputy John Tarpley during a traffic stop at Charlestown South Apartments on the 2100 block of Lumpkin Rd. Deputy Tarpley stopped the vehicle just before 4 p.m. Inside the car were Harvey, driver Darius Rivera, and Harvey's five-year-old son. The GBI says Harvey began walking away with her son while Deputy Tarpley was speaking with Rivera. Deputy Tarpley asked Harvey to stay in the car, but she refused. He then asked Deputy Dontavion Jones, who was also on the scene, to detail her.

RICHMOND COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO