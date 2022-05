After a brutal attack by two dogs left him with cuts and internal damage, a lucky cat named Buddy now has a new, loving home. The attack at the end of March was caught on camera as two boys, aged 12 and 17, let their dogs off the leash and sicked them on the feline as he sat on the porch of a home in Philadelphia’s Frankford neighborhood.

