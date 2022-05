OKLAHOMA CITY — Willa Johnson, the first Black woman to be elected to the OKC City Council, has died. Mayor David Holt posted on social media Friday that Johnson died. "An era has ended in Oklahoma City. Willa Johnson has passed away. On behalf of the people of Oklahoma City, I send our deepest condolences to her family," Holt tweeted. "She leaves an incredible legacy and was a contributor to achievements large and small, including the development and passage of MAPS 1 and MAPS for Kids."

