Minneapolis, MN

Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Looks sharp in loss

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Fulmer struck out all three batters he faced in Tuesday's loss to the Twins. Fulmer hadn't appeared...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Marlins' Joe Dunand: Headed back to Jacksonville

Dunand was optioned to Triple-A Jacksonville on Thursday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Dunand was recalled Sunday to provide infield depth as the Marlins faced a number of injuries. However, Joey Wendle (hamstring) was activated Thursday, which alleviated the need for Dunand. Across 11 plate appearances with Miami this season, Dunand has three hits and a home run.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
CBS Sports

Marlins' Richard Bleier: Activated from IL

Bleier (illness) was activated from the COVID-19 injured list Thursday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Bleier has been sidelined since June 8, and he threw 2.1 innings in a rehab assignment prior to being activated. He should return to a relatively high-leverage role in the Miami bullpen, as he had tallied two holds across 11 appearances prior to being shelved. Bleier has a 4.15 ERA and 1.50 WHIP but has a strong track record of success in recent seasons.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

White Sox's Davis Martin: Candidate for rotation spot

General manager Rick Hahn said Saturday that Martin could join the White Sox's rotation after Dallas Keuchel was designated for assignment, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. The right-hander made his major-league debut against the Royals on May 17, and he allowed a run on five hits and a walk...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Four reasons the Mariners are in last place, including an underperforming offense and a shaky bullpen

Thanks to the magic of Fun Differential, the 2021 Seattle Mariners were the franchise's most successful team since the days of Ichiro Suzuki and Jamie Moyer. They went into the final weekend with a chance to secure the club's first postseason berth in a generation, and while they ultimately fell short, the Mariners and their fans had plenty of reasons to be optimistic for 2022.
SEATTLE, WA
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
CBS Sports

Rays' Francisco Mejia: Struggling since return

Mejia went 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored Saturday against the Yankees. Mejia was behind the dish to make his fourth start in the team's last nine games. He delivered a double in the seventh inning and ultimately came around to score. The effort marked Mejia's first multi-hit game since May 6, the day he was activated from the COVID-19 injured list. Since, he has hit just .171 with three RBI and three runs scored across 13 games. Overall, Mejia has a .263/.259/.421 line across 58 plate appearances on the season.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Franchy Cordero: Out of Thursday's lineup

Cordero is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the White Sox, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports. Cordero started the past four games and will head to the bench after going 4-for-16 with a home run, a triple, six RBI and four runs during that stretch. Bobby Dalbec will start at first base with lefty Dallas Keuchel on the mound for Chicago.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Max Muncy: May land on IL

Muncy could be placed on the injured list due to ongoing pain in his arm, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports. Muncy suffered a partially torn UCL in the final days of the 2021 regular season. He declined to undergo surgery during the offseason, instead opting for rehab. While Muncy has avoided the injured list -- or even a notable number of missed games -- early in the campaign, he has managed just a .150/.327/.263 line across 168 plate appearances. A stint on the injured list could allow Muncy to overcome the lingering pain and reset after his early struggles. He was held out of Thursday's lineup, with Edwin Rios entering the lineup as the designated hitter.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Person
Michael Fulmer
CBS Sports

Orioles' Denyi Reyes: Moved back to Triple-A

Reyes was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk following his start Thursday versus the Red Sox, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Reyes pitched 3.2 innings, surrendering one run on four hits and a walk while striking out one in the Game 2 win over the Red Sox in Saturday's doubleheader. He pitched well but not long enough to qualify for the win and he is now returning to Triple-A. Reyes has produced 6.2 frames of one-run ball with the Orioles this season, striking out three batters in those innings. He'll remain a top option for the team to call up when in need of an extra arm.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Drew Ellis: Optioned to Triple-A Reno

Ellis was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Thursday. Ellis started in just one game after being called up Sunday, and he went 1-for-5 with a double, a run, a walk and two strikeouts during his stint with the major-league club. The 26-year-old should see more consistent playing time in Reno.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Royals' Dylan Coleman: Back with Royals

Coleman was recalled from Triple-A Omaha on Thursday. The 25-year-old was sent to the minors on Sunday but will quickly rejoin the big-league club with Amir Garrett (undisclosed) headed to the injured list. Coleman has appeared in 17 games for Kansas City this season and has a 4.02 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 21:15 K:BB across 15.2 innings.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Pirates' Yoshi Tsutsugo: Placed on injured list

Tsutsugo was placed on the 10-day injured list with an undisclosed injury Thursday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. Tsutusgo was out of the lineup Wednesday for what appeared to be rest. However, he is apparently battling an injury that has yet to be disclosed. While Mason Martin has hit the ball well at Triple-A Indianapolis, Tucupita Marcano is reportedly being recalled by Pittsburgh in the corresponding move. While Tsutsugo is sidelined, Michael Chavis should be locked into playing time at first base.
PITTSBURGH, PA
#Tigers
CBS Sports

Royals' Nicky Lopez: Snatches fourth steal

Lopez went 3-for-4 with a walk, a run scored, an RBI and a stolen base in Friday's 10-7 loss to the Twins. The 27-year-old infielder appears to be regaining something close to his 2021 form. Over his last 12 games, Lopez has hit .279 (12-for-43) and notched all four of his steals on the season.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Reds' Mike Moustakas: On bench Saturday

Moustakas will sit Saturday against the Giants. Saturday's starter Alex Wood is the third consecutive southpaw the Reds have faced, with Moustakas sitting in two of those three contests. Brandon Drury will start at the hot corner on this occasion.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Padres' Trent Grisham: On bench again Friday

Grisham remains on the bench Friday against the Pirates. The Padres will face their second straight southpaw (Jose Quintana), so Grisham will sit for the second straight game. He had effectively a true everyday role in center field for the first month of the season, but he's since slipped into a platoon with Jose Azocar in center field, with Azocar starting ahead of Grisham against five of the last six lefties the team has faced. Grisham is hitting just .157/.258/.250 on the season, so it's tough to say he deserves to reclaim the everyday job.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Roenis Elias: Contract selected by Mariners

Elias' contract was selected by the Mariners on Friday. Elias spent most of spring training recovering from Tommy John surgery that he underwent in March of 2021, but he was activated at Triple-A Tacoma in mid-April. Elias briefly joined the Mariners as a replacement player last week but has spent most of the season in Tacoma, where he posted a 3.63 ERA and 1.35 WHIP in 17.1 innings over 14 appearances (one start). The southpaw converted 14 of 16 save chances for Seattle in 2019, but it seems most likely that he'll pitch mainly in lower-leverage situations to begin his current stint with the major-league club.
SEATTLE, WA
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Orioles' Anthony Santander: Powers massive comeback

Santander went 2-for-4 with a home run, a walk, three RBI and three runs scored during Friday's 12-8 win at Boston. Santander started the scoring for Baltimore with a two-run homer during the fourth inning to cut Boston's lead to 6-2, and he also delivered an RBI single in the ninth to take the lead. The 29-year-old came into Friday's contest with one hit and seven strikeouts across his past three games, but it now appears he's back on track. Santander has a .226/.340/.409 slash line with eight home runs, 24 RBI and 22 runs in 45 games this year.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Marlins' Brian Anderson: Scratched from Saturday's lineup

Anderson was scratched from Saturday's lineup against Atlanta due to lower back spasms, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Anderson was slated to start in right field and bat fifth Saturday, but he's being evaluated for a lower back injury. Bryan De La Cruz will shift to right field while Willians Astudillo enters the lineup at second base. Anderson should tentatively be considered day-to-day.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Riding pine Saturday

Smith isn't starting Saturday's game against the Dodgers. Smith started in the last five games and went 5-for-17 with two homers, five RBI, four runs, five walks and five strikeouts during that time. However, Jake McCarthy will draw the start in right field and bat sixth Saturday.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Not starting Thursday

Kiermaier will sit Thursday against the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Kiermaier went hitless Wednesday against the Marlins, ending a streak of five consecutive multi-hit games. Manuel Margot will move to center field, with Vidal Brujan starting in right.
TAMPA, FL

