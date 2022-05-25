ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Gunman kills at least 19 children at Texas elementary school

By EUGENE GARCIA and DARIO LOPEZ-MILLS
WOKV
WOKV
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Hs2ne_0fpLwcsm00
APTOPIX Texas School Shooting A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An 18-year-old gunman opened fire Tuesday at a Texas elementary school, killing multiple children and a teacher and wounding others, Gov. Greg Abbott said, and the gunman was dead. (William Luther/The San Antonio Express-News via AP) (William Luther)

UVALDE, Texas — (AP) — An 18-year-old gunman opened fire Tuesday at a Texas elementary school, killing at least 19 children as he went from classroom to classroom, officials said, in the latest gruesome moment for a country scarred by a string of massacres. The attacker was killed by law enforcement.

The death toll also included two adults, authorities said. Gov. Greg Abbott said one of the two was a teacher.

The assault at Robb Elementary School in the heavily Latino town of Uvalde was the deadliest shooting at a U.S. grade school since a gunman killed 20 children and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut, almost a decade ago.

“My heart is broken today,” said Hal Harrell, the school district superintendent, announcing that all school activities were canceled until further notice. “We’re a small community, and we’re going to need your prayers to get through this.”

The attack also came just 10 days after a deadly, racist rampage at a Buffalo, New York, supermarket that added to a yearslong series of mass killings at churches, schools and stores. And the prospects for any reform of the nation's gun regulations seemed as dim as in the aftermath of the Sandy Hook deaths.

President Joe Biden appeared ready for a fight, calling for new gun restrictions in an address to the nation hours after the attack.

“As a nation we have to ask, when in God’s name are we going to stand up to the gun lobby? When in God’s name are we going to do what has to be done?” Biden asked. “Why are are willing to live with this carnage?"

Many of the injured were rushed to Uvalde Memorial Hospital, where staff members in scrubs and devastated victims' relatives could be seen weeping as they walked out of the complex.

The gunman, who was wearing body armor, crashed his car outside the school before going inside, Sgt. Erick Estrada of the Texas Department of Public Safety told CNN.

He killed his grandmother before heading to the school with two military-style rifles he had purchased on his birthday, according to state Sen. Roland Gutierrez, who said he had been briefed by state police.

“That was the first thing he did on his 18th birthday,” he said.

Officials did not immediately reveal a motive, but the governor identified the assailant as Salvador Ramos and said he was a resident of the community about 85 miles (135 kilometers) west of San Antonio.

Ramos had hinted on social media that an attack could be coming, Gutierrez said, noting that “he suggested the kids should watch out.”

A Border Patrol agent who was working nearby when the shooting began rushed into the school without waiting for backup and shot and killed the gunman, who was behind a barricade, according to a law enforcement official speaking on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to talk about it.

The agent was wounded but able to walk out of the school, the law enforcement source said.

The school district's police chief, Pete Arredondo, said that the attacker acted alone.

It was not immediately clear how many people were wounded, but Arredondo said there were “several injuries.” Earlier, Uvalde Memorial Hospital said 13 children were taken there. Another hospital reported a 66-year-old woman was in critical condition.

Robb Elementary School has an enrollment of just under 600 students, and Arredondo said it serves students in the second, third and fourth grade. He did not provide ages of the children who were shot. This was the school's last week of classes before summer break.

Heavily armed law enforcement officers swarmed to the school, with officers in tactical vests diverting traffic and FBI agents coming and going from the building.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden was briefed on the shooting on Air Force One as he returned from a five-day trip to Asia.

Uvalde, home to about 16,000 people, is about 75 miles (120 kilometers) from the border with Mexico. Robb Elementary is in a mostly residential neighborhood of modest homes.

The tragedy in Uvalde was the deadliest school shooting in Texas history, and it added to a grim tally in the state, which has been the site of some of the deadliest shootings in the U.S. over the past five years.

In 2018, a gunman fatally shot 10 people at Santa Fe High School in the Houston area. A year before that, a gunman at a Texas church killed more than two dozen people during a Sunday service in the small town of Sutherland Springs. In 2019, another gunman at a Walmart in El Paso killed 23 people in a racist attack.

The shooting came days before the National Rifle Association annual convention was set to begin in Houston. Abbott and both of Texas’ U.S. senators were among elected Republican officials who were the scheduled speakers at a Friday leadership forum sponsored by the NRA’s lobbying arm.

In the years since Sandy Hook, the gun control debate in Congress has waxed and waned. Efforts by lawmakers to change U.S. gun policies in any significant way have consistently faced roadblocks from Republicans and the influence of outside groups such as the NRA.

A year after Sandy Hook, Sens. Joe Manchin a West Virginia Democrat, and Patrick J. Toomey, a Pennsylvania Republican, negotiated a bipartisan proposal to expand the nation’s background check system. But as the measure was close to being brought to the Senate floor for a vote, it became clear it would not get enough votes to clear a 60-vote filibuster hurdle.

Then-President Barack Obama, who had made gun control central to his administration’s goals after the Newtown shooting, called Congress' failure to act “a pretty shameful day for Washington.”

Last year, the House passed two bills to expand background checks on firearms purchases. One bill would have closed a loophole for private and online sales. The other would have extended the background check review period. Both languished in the 50-50 Senate, where Democrats need at least 10 Republican votes to overcome objections from a filibuster.

___

Associated Press writers Jake Bleiberg in Dallas, Ben Fox in Washington, Paul J. Weber in Austin and Juan Lozano in Houston contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WOKV

Justice Dept. to review response to Texas school shooting

UVALDE, Texas — (AP) — The Justice Department said Sunday it will review the law enforcement response to the Texas school shooting, an unusual federal look back prompted by questions about the shifting and at times contradictory information from authorities that have enraged a community in shock and sorrow.
UVALDE, TX
WOKV

Biden called again to mourn with a city stricken by grief

UVALDE, Texas — (AP) — President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are hoping to console a city stricken by grief and anger when they meet with families affected by the mass shooting at a Texas elementary school that killed 19 students and two teachers. The visit...
UVALDE, TX
WOKV

TIMELINE: Events surrounding the Uvalde, Texas, school siege

In the hours and days following the fatal shooting of 19 children and their two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday, authorities gave shifting and at times contradictory information of what happened and how they responded. The investigation of the massacre is still ongoing, but much...
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
State
Pennsylvania State
City
El Paso, TX
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Washington, TX
State
Washington State
State
Connecticut State
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
City
Buffalo, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Austin, TX
WOKV

Texas school shooting: Mother of Uvalde gunman asks for forgiveness

The mother of the gunman who fatally shot 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday asked for forgiveness in an interview with a Spanish-language news outlet. “Forgive me,” Adriana Martinez, the mother of Salvador Ramos, told CNN affiliate Televisa in an interview posted...
UVALDE, TX
WOKV

Christian nationalism on the rise in some GOP campaigns

PITTSBURGH — (AP) — The victory party took on the feel of an evangelical worship service after Doug Mastriano won Pennsylvania's Republican gubernatorial primary this month. As a Christian singer led the crowd in song, some raised their arms toward the heavens in praise. Mastriano opened his remarks...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WOKV

Uvalde school police chief faulted in shooting response

The police official blamed for not sending officers in more quickly to stop the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting is the chief of the school system's small police force, a unit dedicated ordinarily to building relationships with students and responding to the occasional fight. Preparing for mass shootings is a small...
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Control#School Shootings#Violent Crime#Ap#Robb Elementary School#Latino
WOKV

Uvalde a mix of pride and anger as it grieves school attack

UVALDE, Texas — (AP) — Days after a local man burst into an elementary school and killed 19 children and two teachers before officers managed to kill him, the signs of grief, solidarity and local pride are everywhere in Uvalde. Many are wearing maroon, the color for Uvalde's...
UVALDE, TX
WOKV

Guilty plea in plot to firebomb California Democratic HQ

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — (AP) — A California man pleaded guilty Friday to plotting to blow up the state Democratic Party’s headquarters in what prosecutors said was the first in a planned series of politically-motivated attacks after the defeat of former President Donald Trump. Ian Benjamin Rogers, 46,...
SACRAMENTO, CA
WOKV

Critical fire condition warnings issued across US Southwest

Warnings of critical fire conditions blanketed much of the U.S. Southwest on Saturday, as crews in northern New Mexico worked to stop the growth of the nation's largest active wildfire. The 7-week-old fire, the largest in New Mexico history, has burned 491 square miles (1,272 square kilometers) of forest in...
SANTA FE, FL
WOKV

Fire, looming ruling don't stop new Wyoming abortion clinic

CASPER, Wyo. — (AP) — When organizers earlier this year settled on a summer opening for a new women's health clinic in Wyoming, they felt upbeat about their plans even as they knew they would face opposition to what will be the only such clinic to offer abortions in the state.
CASPER, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walmart
WOKV

Daughter and her best friends 'are all gone now,' dad says

UVALDE, Texas — (AP) — Jacklyn Cazares hadn’t yet reached her 10th birthday, but she was already a tough-minded “firecracker” always looking to help people in need, her father said. Jacklyn and her second cousin, Annabelle Rodriguez, were especially tight with three other classmates at Robb Elementary School.
UVALDE, TX
WOKV

Vermont likely to elect its 1st woman to Congress this year

MONTPELIER, Vt. — (AP) — With a rare opening this fall in its congressional delegation, Vermont appears poised to lose its distinction as the only state that has never been represented by a woman in Washington. Three women, including Lt. Gov. Molly Gray and Senate President Pro Tempore...
VERMONT STATE
WOKV

Coronavirus: California Gov. Gavin Newsom tests positive for COVID-19

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s press office confirmed via social media Saturday afternoon that the governor has tested positive for COVID-19. According to the official statement, Newsom, who is vaccinated and received two booster shots, is experiencing mild symptoms and expects to remain in isolation through at least Thursday.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WOKV

VIDEO: Group targeting women in grocery stores

Jacksonville, Fl — A crime ring in Nassau County is targeting women, and now the Sheriff’s Office is trying to get the word out before it’s too late. At least five people are involved. Ten different agencies in Florida and Georgia are involved in the investigations, with over 30 incidents reported so far.
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
WOKV

Progressive ousts Biden-backed Schrader in Oregon primary

PORTLAND, Ore. — (AP) — Seven-term U.S. Rep. Kurt Schrader, a centrist who was endorsed by President Joe Biden, has been ousted in the Democratic primary in Oregon by progressive challenger Jamie McLeod-Skinner after results were delayed more than a week by a ballot-printing issue. The vote count...
OREGON STATE
WOKV

Oregon ballot fiasco spotlights clerk's troubled 20-year run

OREGON CITY, Ore. — (AP) — Voters in an Oregon county where a ballot-printing error has delayed primary results for nearly two weeks have elected the same county clerk five times in the past 20 years despite missteps that impacted two previous elections and cost taxpayers at least $100,000.
OREGON STATE
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
7K+
Followers
69K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy