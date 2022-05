CIBOLO, Texas - A moment of silence was held in Cibolo Friday morning at 9:30 a.m. to pray for our country. The Cibolo City Manager, Mr. Wayne Reed, held the moment of silence for participating city employees, wanting to give them a chance to gather at the city flag pole, and to pray for our city, our Nation, and our loved ones.

CIBOLO, TX ・ 20 HOURS AGO