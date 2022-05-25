Dallas Mavericks Game 4 Delayed After Leaky Roof at AAC

With tow five-star commits already signed in the 2023 class for North Carolina, head coach Hubert Davis and his staff are aiming to land a third and complete their class. And the prospect that sits atop their recruiting board is Matas Buzelis. The 6-foot-9, 175-pound small forward is a Chicago native that is currently playing at Brewster Academy in New Hampshire. He’s ranked as the No. 7 player in the 247Sports rankings and has 13 offers so far. Kentucky, Wake Forest, and Florida State are all involved and have received visits, but North Carolina is starting to make a strong push as...

